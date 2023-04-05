Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full moon of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. Hanuman is revered for being a symbol of strength and devotion. He is regarded as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Vishnu. As you observe Hanuman Jayanti 2023, here's a collection of Hanuman Jayanti 2023 messages, Happy Hanuman Jayanti greetings, Hanuman Jayanti images, Hanuman Jayanti 2023 HD wallpapers and Hanuman Jayanti 2023 wishes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones. Hanuman Jayanti Bhog: Favourite Food Offerings to Lord Hanuman You Can Make for the Celebration.

Hanuman was one of the main protagonists in the Hindu epic Ramayana. He was a vanara born to Kesari and Anjana. Lord Hanuman is also known as Pawan Putra, the son of the wind god, Pawan Dev. Anjana, his mother, was an apsara born on earth due to a curse. Upon giving birth to a son, she was redeemed from this curse. According to Valmiki Ramayan, Kesari, his father, was the son of Brihaspati, king of Sumeru, located near the kingdom of Kishkindha. To bear a child, Anjana performed intense prayers to Mahadev, the Hindu deity Shiva lasting twelve years. He was pleased with her devotion and blessed them with a son.

As we are all ready to observe Hanuman Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with Hanuman Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, Hanuman Jayanti 2023 wishes, messages, quotes Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hanuman Jayanti Dos & Don'ts: Things to Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Wishes

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless You With All You Need and Desire. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be strong and Courageous Like Lord Hanuman. Wishing You a Very Happy and Blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Achieve Many Triumphs, Wealth and Good Health! Wishing You a Happy And Blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless Your Life with Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Wish You All a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Bajrang Bali. May Hanuman Ji Bless you with Power and Wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

How to Download Hanuman Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate the auspicious festival with joy and delight, here you can download the Hanuman Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and share them with your friends and family.

Wishing everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).