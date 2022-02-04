Every year Basant Panchami is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Magha month. This year, Basant Panchami 2022 and Saraswati Puja 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5. Basant Panchami is one of the major festivals of the Hindus. Basant Panchami is also known as Gyan Panchami and Sri Panchami. There is a legend behind celebrating every festival. Similarly, a story about Basant Panchami is also very famous. It is said that Lord Brahma created this world and after creating the universe, Brahma Ji set out for a tour of the whole world to see his creation with his eyes. During this journey, he found the world quite calm and sad, after which he thought of changing it. Basant Panchami 2022 Date With Dos and Don’ts: From Not Touching Books to Wearing Yellow Clothes, Things To Keep in Mind To Seek Blessings on Saraswati Puja.

With this thought, Brahma Ji threw a few drops of water into the air from his kamandal and mother Saraswati was born from the tree standing in front. Maa Saraswati was seen holding a Veena in her hands. Brahma Ji asked her to play something, after which he was mesmerized after hearing her voice and veena. After this Brahma Ji requested Maa Saraswati to fill the world with music. Following his orders, the mother did the same. It is said that by playing the veena of the mother, all the creatures of the world get speech. Since then she was named 'Saraswati'. Along with music, Maa Saraswati is also called the goddess of learning and wisdom. From this day onwards, Goddess Saraswati is worshiped at home on the day of Basant Panchami. To celebrate the day, you can share some of the best wishes, greetings, Images, Telegram pics, wallpapers etc. We have an amazing collection for you right here:

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami.

Happy Basant Panchami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the Wealth of Knowledge to You, May You Be Blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True.

Happy Saraswati Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You on Vasant Panchami. A Very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to You and Your Family.

Happy Saraswati Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Worship Goddess Sarawati To Remove Ignorance and Attain Knowledge, Shed Darkness, Encompass the Light, Reject Mediocrity and Embrace Spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saraswati Maa Aapko Har Wo Vidya De Jo Aapke Pas Nahi Hai, Aur Jo Hai Us Par Chamak De Jise Apki Duniya Chamak Uthe. Vasant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Chill in the Weather Receding, May Your Sorrows Also Vanish Like the Cold Weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

Vasant Panchami 2022 Wishes: Happy Saraswati Puja Messages & HD Images To Welcome the Spring Season

The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India but also in the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Nepal. Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha and on this day Lord Vishnu and Kamadeva are worshipped as well. Although there is a law to mainly worship Goddess Saraswati on this day, according to religious beliefs, Kamdev and his wife Rati come to earth and infuse love in nature, so on the day of Basant Panchami, Goddess Saraswati is worshiped with Kamdev and Rati. In the scriptures, the rule of worshiping Saraswati before noon has been told.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).