Engineers are the backbone of any nation. Their work towards the economy has helped every society grow continuously. From construction, planning to designing, engineers are present at every decision in society. Engineers Day is celebrated on various dates around the world. On August 8, 1907, the first professional engineering license was issued to Charles Bellamy in Wyoming. Following which, licensure expanded and professional engineers across the US made the commitment to protect public health and safety. NSPE is celebrating licensed professional engineers with the fifth annual Professional Engineers Day on August 5, 2020. As we celebrate Engineers Day 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS. Wish an engineer you know by sending these cool messages. WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Hilarious Messages and Facebook One-Liners to Share With Your Engineer Friends!

Raise awareness about engineers and show appreciation for the work they do every day. Thank an engineer and tell them how their hard work is much appreciated. People who have engineers at home observe the day by surprising the family member. You can also send them these messages and greet them on the occasion. Check out the Engineers Day messages tomorrow and praise their work. Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon, the Real-Life Ranchos of Bollywood Who Completed Engineering Successfully!

Facebook Greetings Read: Engineering Is Not Only the Study of 45 Subjects but It Is Moral Studies of Intellectual Life. Happy Engineers Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Science Is About Knowing; Engineering Is About Doing. Happy Engineers Day.

Happy Engineers Day!

Facebook Greetings Read: The World Can’t Change Us, but We Can Change the World! We Don’t Have Books in Hand, but Have Revolutionary Ideas in Mind! We Are the Rarest Common Race on Earth! Meet Us; We Are the ENGINEERS! Happy Engineers Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: At Its Heart, Engineering Is About Using Science to Find Creative, Practical Solutions. It Is a Noble Profession. Happy Engineers Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Optimist Glass Is Half Full. To the Pessimist the Glass Is Half Empty. To the Engineer, the Glass Is Twice As Big as It Needs to Be.

Engineers Day WhatsApp Stickers

People celebrate occasions by sending them wishes and messages through WhatsApp. On the occasion, you can download Engineers Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to the engineers your know. Happy Engineers Day!

