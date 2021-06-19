Fathers are the most important person in our life. They are the silent parent who doesn’t always know how to express their emotions; however, they love us unconditionally. From playing with us to teaching us, they dedicate all their time and effort to us. They guide us in every aspect of our life. Fathers teach us how to become better people. They also help us to climb the ladder of success. So, to honour all their sacrifices and to celebrate the special bond between a father and a child, Father’s Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of June.

This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 20, Sunday. Although no one needs a particular day to celebrate Father’s Day, we believe we should celebrate our father almost every day. But celebrating Father’s Day gives you an opportunity to tell your father that how much they mean to you and to appreciate them no matter what. We all look up to our dad and thus, celebrating them on a special day is extremely important. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic if you are unable to organise a special surprise for your dad then you can simply send them a few heartfelt Father’s Day 2021 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS via social media platforms.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, I Am Blessed To Have You. Thank You for All That You Are and All That You Have Done. You Are the Best!

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, Thanks For Helping Me Choose Between Orchid Pink & Hot Pink, When All You Knew Was PINK.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, Thanks for Knowing Exactly When To Stop Holding My Hand and Begin Watching My Back.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Father’s Day and Thanking You for Being My Dad.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’ve Kept All My Secrets; Saved Me From Mom’s Scolding and Helped Me in Love Matter. Thank You, Dad!

Father’s Day 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes To Wish Your Dad Happy Father’s Day

We hope these latest wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS will be perfect for you to let your father know that they are super special to you. Here’s at Latestly we wish you all a very Happy Father’s Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).