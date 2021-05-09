Mother’s Day 2021 is on May 9. And much like every year, you must be wondering when is Father’s Day? Do we have a day dedicated to our dads? Well, we do! In fact, Father’s Day celebrations vary from country to country. However, the most common Father’s Day celebration is on the third Sunday of June. Yes, while Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May, we celebrate fathers on the third Sunday of June. In this article, we will look into a little more details about the day, dedicated to celebrating fatherhood. From Father’s Day 2021 date to its history, significance, and more, here’s all you need to know about the day.

Father’s Day 2021 Date

Father’s Day always falls on the third Sunday of June. However, in Australia and New Zealand, Father’s Day is marked on the first Sunday of September, in Brazil the second Sunday of August, and in Thailand on December 5. The rest of the countries observe Father’s Day in June, on the third Sunday. Father’s Day 2021 is on June 20.

Father’s Day History and Significance

There is very little information about the history of Father’s Day celebration. But according to TimeandDate, the idea is believed to have originated in pagan sun worship. Some branches of paganism, a pre-Christian religion, see the Sun as the father of the universe. The June solstice occurs around the same time of the year, which is why some find a link between the two.

Father’s Day is all about celebrating the most important man in your life. Every dad deserves his special day on the calendar. Father’s Day honours fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. The event is usually celebrated by children showering gifts to their father, expressing their love and respect to him, and making the day memorable for their dad. This year’s celebration will surely be different and just as much the same as other events and festivals of 2021—virtual. But we can channel our creativity, and make the day special and relaxing for him at home!

