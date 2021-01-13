Lohri is the winter folk festival that is widely celebrated in India's northern regions, especially in Punjab. Every year, Lohri is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi, as some people call it, and is commemorated by Sikhs and Hindus hailing from Punjab. Lohri 2021 will be celebrated on January 13. It typically falls on the same day every year. People often celebrate this day by sharing Happy Lohri 2021 wishes, Lohri WhatsApp Stickers and Lohri 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. There are special Lohri 2021 greetings for a newborn boy, Happy First Lohri 2021 messages for newborn, Lohri images and HD wallpapers, Lohri SMS and so on. Families that welcome new addition, be it newlywed bride to a baby, they enjoy the double celebration.

Lohri is an official restricted holiday in the state of Punjab. The celebration of Lohri often begins in the evening, where people get together and light a bonfire, sing songs, dance and celebrate life and happiness. Lohri celebrations become grander in the houses that have had an addition in the form of a new bride or newborn. While we have shared special Lohri 2021 wishes for newlywed couples, we bring you a collection of Happy Lohri 2021 wishes for newborn baby boy or girl as well as their mothers and fathers. People offer their prayers to the bonfire, and often conduct various Poojas around it. Since the celebration is around the harvest season, it is customary to eat sweets and savoury dishes made of popularly cultivated crops like Mustard. Eating Sarson Da Saag, Makki di Roti, Gajak and other dishes made of groundnut and jaggery is also a common practice. People also indulge in various dishes made with til rice.

This wide range of delicacies are believed to have helped people to stay warm through the last few days of winter. Lohri 2021 celebrations are sure to be on a smaller scale, considering the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the world. However, people are sure to take this celebration online by sharing Happy Lohri 2021 wishes, Lohri WhatsApp Stickers and Lohri 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Lohri to You. I Wish That Almighty Shower You With Eternal Happiness and Lots of Good Luck.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baby Boy Ko Lohri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye. Yeh Pehli Lohri Uske Liye Khushali Laye Aur Woh Nache Gaye Khushiyan Manaye Parivaar Ke Saath.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pehli Lohri Baby Girl Ko Dhero Pyar Aur Shubhkamnaye. Uske Jeevan Mein Khushali Hamesha Ho Aur Who Jashn Manaye Pehli Lohri Mein.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baby Boy Ka Yeh Lohri Pyar Bhara Ho Aur Who Bohot Jhume Khushali Manaye Is Lohri. Pehli Lohri Ki Dheron Shubhkamnaye.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Sending Beautiful First Lohri Baby Messages for The Cute Gentleman. I Pray You Have a Superb Lohri Celebration With Parents and Loved Ones.

Lohri 2021: Wishes for Family & Friends: Send Best WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Photos on January 13

There are various fun and festive practices around Lohri that truly brings the community together in this joyous time. From people getting together to collect the wood and other necessary items to create a bonfire to children visiting various houses and singing folks songs on Lohri day, different practices make Lohri extra special. It is interesting to note that a similar ritual is also practised in South India on this day, called Bhogi. While people light bonfires to celebrate Bhogi too, it is believed to be more so an end of everything negative and a beginning of a new and happy life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Lohri 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).