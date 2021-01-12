Lohri, the harvest festival of Punjab, is celebrated every year on January 13. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on Wednesday. Sikhs and Hindus in the North Indian states, primarily from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, celebrate the festival with great fervour. The festival of Lohri marks the end of Winter season in North India. On the occasion of Lohri, Punjabis sing legend of Dulla Bhati – “Sunder Mundriye Ho”. Lohri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of This Winter Harvest Festival.

People spend a jolly good time with their loved ones on Lohri. The lighting of a bonfire during the festival is an ancient tradition. They sing and dance around a bonfire at night. In Punjab, during the day, children also fly kites on Lohri. Bhangra and Gidda are seen the most during the festival. There is much folklore about Lohri. It is the celebration of the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice. Lohri 2021 Mehndi Designs: Latest Stylish Arabic Henna Patterns and Dulhan Mehendi Designs for Full Hands to Celebrate the Harvest Festival (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Sunder Mundriye Song:

Apart from Sunder Munderiya, People groove on various Punjabi folks and traditional songs:

Apna Punjab Song:

People prepare special traditional Punjabi dishes of "Sarso ka Saag" and "Makke di Roti" on Lohri. People also eat groundnuts and “til rice” on the occasion. During the day, children go from door to door singing folk songs. People give sweets and savouries, and occasionally, money to Children. Some people also believe that Lohri has derived its name from Loi, the wife of Saint Kabir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).