Lohri 2021 will be celebrated on January 13 (Wednesday). The harvest festival of Lohri is annually observed on this date and holds much social and cultural significance than religious. It is an important time of the year as communities come together to ring in the special festival. Lohri is also remarkable for the families who have welcomed a newborn recently. Lohri celebrations become grander in the houses that have had an addition in the form of a new bride or newborn. While we have shared special Lohri 2021 wishes for newlywed couples, we bring you a collection of Happy Lohri 2021 wishes for newborn baby boy or girl as well as their mothers and fathers. There are special Lohri 2021 greetings for a newborn boy, Happy First Lohri 2021 messages for newborn, Lohri images and HD wallpapers, Lohri SMS and so on. Lohri 2021 Songs: ‘Sunder Mundriye Ho’ and Other Traditional Punjabi Songs With Lyrics To Enjoy the Festive Occasion.

The families that witnessed an addition of new family member make sure to make Lohri truly memorable for both child and his/her parents, especially mother. Yes, be it a new bride or new mother, Lohri promises additional celebrations. Functions are organised at the paternal house of the newborn. The elders, usually baby’s grandparents send out Lohri invitation cards to family, relatives, friends and other near and dear ones inviting them to grace the occasion and bless the child and mother. Both in-laws and parents of the new mother shower her and her child with gifts and good blessings. Lohri 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of This Winter Harvest Festival.

For the occasion, newly-become mothers dress up in heavy traditional wears, jewellery, apply mehndi and decorate their hair with gajras. At the time of Lohri function, she sits with her baby placed in her lap as the duo enjoy their time. Family members dance to the beats of dhol and perform bhangra. They later enjoy a lavish Lohri dinner that sees everything from Sarson ka Saag aur Makki ki Roti, Pindi Channe, Gur ki Roti to Atta Ladoo and more. This is what typically happens during a Lohri function held for celebrating babies.

People who wish to greet new mothers or parents on the birth of their baby boy or girl can send these messages and images. There is a good demand for special Lohri 2021 wishes for a newborn with keywords such as happy Lohri wishes for newborn baby girl and boy, first Lohri wishes for newborn baby, Lohri wishes for baby girl, happy 1st Lohri wishes for baby girl, happy first Lohri wishes for baby boy, Happy Lohri 2021 greetings, Happy Lohri 2021 images, Lohri 2021 images and HD wallpapers and so on.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Lohri to You. I Wish That Almighty Shower You With Eternal Happiness and Lots of Good Luck.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baby Boy Ko Lohri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye. Yeh Pehli Lohri Uske Liye Khushali Laye Aur Woh Nache Gaye Khushiyan Manaye Parivaar Ke Saath.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pehli Lohri Baby Girl Ko Dhero Pyar Aur Shubhkamnaye. Uske Jeevan Mein Khushali Hamesha Ho Aur Who Jashn Manaye Pehli Lohri Mein.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baby Boy Ka Yeh Lohri Pyar Bhara Ho Aur Who Bohot Jhume Khushali Manaye Is Lohri. Pehli Lohri Ki Dheron Shubhkamnaye.

Happy First Lohri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Sending Beautiful First Lohri Baby Messages for The Cute Gentleman. I Pray You Have a Superb Lohri Celebration With Parents and Loved Ones.

How to Download Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Apart from Lohri wishes and images, you can download WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. It is a fantastic way to send festive greetings. HERE is the download link for Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish a very Happy Lohri to your little one. May this joyous occasion bless you and your family with good health and lots of happiness. Happy Lohri 2021!

