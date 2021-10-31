Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. Known to be the spooky season, Halloween is one of the most fun and casual celebrations that has been extremely popular across the United States. The concept of Halloween parties has been gaining more prominence worldwide in recent years. From dressing up as your favourite and innovative characters to indulging in some delicious candies and desserts in the pretence of Trick or Treat, there are various ways of celebrating this day. People often share Happy Halloween wishes, Halloween 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Halloween Facebook Status Pictures and more to celebrate this day. Halloween 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes: Hilarious & Relatable Posts to Share with Your Friends Who Love Celebrating the Hallows’ Eve.

The origin of the Halloween celebration stems from the religious celebration of All Saints Day. Halloween or All Hallow’s Eve was celebrated on the day before All Saints Day. Said to be a harvest festival, this celebration focused on remembering the dead. Many people also dressed up in scary or spooky clothes in an effort to scare away any intruders from the farms. However, people turned this celebration into a great way of spending quality time with friends and family. Halloween 2021 Funny Quotes and Messages: Spread Some LOLs on the Spookiest Day of the Year via These HD Images, Wallpapers, GIFs and Telegram Photos.

Halloween celebrations today revolve around meeting with family and friends and planning some fun activities. People often indulge in going out trick or treating in their neighbourhood. And in the past year, as we continue to maintain caution to curb the spread of the pandemic, the celebrations are often heavily online. Sharing Happy Halloween wishes, Halloween 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Halloween Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends has become a great way of celebrating this day.

Halloween Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Halloween to You! Get Spooked and Have Fun!

Halloween Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirits, Witches, and Goblins Grant All Your Wishes! Happy Halloween, Dear!

Halloween Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Spook-Tacular Halloween!

Halloween Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Candy Supply Last You Well Into the Christmas Season.

Halloween Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Spooky Good October and a Fang-Tastic Halloween!

Halloween 2021: Send 2-Sentence Horror Stories To Scare the Living Daylights Out of Someone

As the name suggests, Trick or Treating is a fun activity where people often keep candies by their houses. Kids dressing up in their favourite costumes go from house to house asking for a trick or treat and enjoy whatever the neighbours have prepared. While the idea is for people to either entertain kids with a trick or give them a treat, most families ensure that they give treats to the young kids and help them celebrate. Here’s wishing everyone Happy Halloween!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2021 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).