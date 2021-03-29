Holi Chya Hardik Shubhechha! Everyone’s favourite festival, Holi (also known as Dhulandi, Dhuleti, Rangwali Holi, Badi Holi) has arrived. Holi 2021 falls on March 29, Monday. And the ‘Festival of Colours’ is celebrated across the country and also by the Indian diaspora with utmost joy and fervour. Unlike many other Indian festivals and events, Holi celebrations do not vary a lot from region to region. The whole idea behind Holi festivities is to enjoy playing with colours, gorging on tasty food and just having a lot of fun. But you can always wish your loved ones in your mother tongue. This is why we present you a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes in Marathi, Dhulandi images, Holi wishes images, WhatsApp Stickers, Holi messages, Happy Holi 2021 HD wallpapers, and more for free download online.

Holi is a two-day festival that begins with Holika Dahan taking place on the eve of Holi. Holika Dahan also called Kamudu pyre is celebrated by burning Holika, sister of demon king Hiranyakashyap. According to Hindu mythology, Holika was burned to death after she tried to kill her Lord Vishnu-worshipping nephew Prahlad on her brother, Hiranyakashyap’s orders. Holika Dahan represents the victory of good over evil. People light bonfire, symbolising burning down the negativities and tensions away. And the following day, Rangwali Holi takes place, where people play Holi with coloured powders called Gulal or Abeer, water, pichkari and balloons. And on that note, let us check out new Holi wishes, greetings, messages, images and wallpapers.

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rang Natyacha, Rang Bandhacha, Rang Harshacha, Rang Ullhasacha, Rang Nvaya Utasavacha Sajara Karu Holi Sange, Holi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Holi 2021 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khamang Puranpoli cha aswad Ghenyasathi, Rangamadhe Rangun Janyasathi, Holi chya Dhuramadhe harun janyasathi, Pournimecha Chandra Ugavnyaaadhi, Holi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Sange Kerkachara Jalu, Zade Vachau an Kachara Hatau, Nisarg Rakshanachye Mahttva Patau, Holi Chya Harit Shubhechha!

Happy Holi 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rangberangi Rangancha San Aala, Holi Petata Uthalya Jwala, Drusht Vrutticha Ant ha Zala, San Aanade Sajara Kela, Holi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Janata Jaat ni Bhasha, Udhaluya Rang, Chadu de Premachi Nasha, Maitri an Natyanche Bharlele Tale, Bhijun Fulvuya Prem Ranganche Male, Holi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

How to Download Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

Celebrate Holi 2021 with the latest collection of stickers on WhatsApp. Here’s the download link to get the latest Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers.

Watch Video: Holi 2021 Messages in Hindi

Every day needs to be colourful, but seldom it is. So, stock yourself for an entire year! Happy Holi! Also, get ready for Rang Panchami, a celebration that will take place five days after Holi in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and some parts of North India. In Goa, Rang Panchami is celebrated as Shigmo by the fishing community and is marked by a traditional Palkhi dance. There is so much to look forward to. Wish you a very Happy Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).