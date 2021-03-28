The fun festival of Holi (also known as Dhuleti and Dhulandi) is almost here. Called the ‘Festival of Colours,' Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29 Monday. However, festivities begin a day ago on the eve of Holi with the Holika Dahan ritual. Holi festival consists of two celebrations – Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi. Holika Dahan sees the ritual wherein a pyre is lit, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Meanwhile, Rangwali Holi is the actual Holi day when people celebrate the festival by playing with powdered colours or gulal, water, pichkari and water balloons. And not to forget, exchanging sweet wishes and greetings is a must not only on the festival day but also in advance. Here’s a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Dhuleti images, Holi Mubarak images, Dhuleti wishes, Happy Holi greetings, Holi HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Holi GIFs, Happy Holi 2021 messages in Hindi, and more.

India is called the land of fasts, fairs and festivals. And Holi is one of the most popular and fun festivals celebrated in the country. It is regarded as the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali, the ‘Festival of Light’. Holi is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima tithi) in the month of Phalgun, corresponding to March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi is a public holiday. However, Holi 2021 celebrations is likely to be scaled down in order to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). And in that case, wishes and greetings become more important. They will help you connect with your loved ones virtually and in a safe manner.

Ahead of Holi 2021, keywords for new Holi messages and images are taking the search platforms by storm. Some of the viral keywords are Holi wishes, Holi images, Holi background HD images, Holi wishes quotes, Holi images HD, Holi wishes images, Holi wishes in Hindi, Holi wishes in Marathi, Holi wishes with name, Holi images download, Holi images in Marathi, Holi greeting card, Holi greetings quotes, Holi greetings in Hindi, Holi greetings message, Holi wallpaper HD download, Holi wallpaper full HD, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi WhatsApp status, Holi WhatsApp messages, and more. Let us download them all and use them wish our loved ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Vibrant and Blessed Holi, My Dear. Let’s Keep Painting Each of Our Heart With Our Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Fill Each Other With the Colour of Holi and the Deepest Shade of Love. Happy Holi, My Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khaa Key Gujiya, Pi Key Bhaang, Laga Ke Thoda Thoda Sa Rang, Baja Ke Dholak Aur Mridang, Khele Holi Hum Tere Sang, Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rang Lekar Khelte Gulal, Lekar Khelte Radha Sang Holi Nand Lal Khelte…Bolo Sara Rara. Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Faagun Ka Ye Pyara Sa Tayohaar…Aap Ka Jeevan Khushiyon or Rango Se Bhar De…Holi Ki Shubh Kaamnayein!

Holi 2021 GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Holi

