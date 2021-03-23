Happy Holi, everyone! We know there’s still time for the Festival of Colours in India, but hey, the preparations always need to start early. Besides, the religious towns of Uttar Pradesh, Mathura and Vrindavan already started their annual week-long Holi celebration, which is a clear sign for the rest of the nation that preparations for Holi also begins. This year, the celebration is sure to be limited because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not mean the fun will be any less. Ahead of Holi 2021, it is time tof look up for some eco-friendly colours you can make at home. In this article, we bring you different ways to make organic natural Holi colour powder. We have also attached video guidance for you to understand the steps while making eco-friendly herbal gulal colours.

Holi 2021 is from March 28 and ends the next day, March 29. The Festival of Colours is loved by all, but the stubborn Holi colours are not fun. The chemical-based colours take time to go and even affects your skin. Besides, artificial colours are also harmful to the environment because they are highly structured polymers that are hard to decompose biologically. This is why, people prefer more organic colours. Preparing gulal at home may take some time, but it is worthwhile and not extremely difficult. The ingredients are readily available in the market and is also a fun activity to do with friends and family. Here are quick ways to make gular colours at home for Holi 2021.

Red Colour

To make red colour powder, dry the petals of red rose in the sun, and after become crisp, they can be powdered in a mixer. You can add a little flour to increase the volume. Red hibiscus flower can also be used to dry up in the shade and blend in a mixer to a powder consistency. Beetroot is another option that can be dried under the sun after grinding it for a perfect red gulal.

Green Colour

For a perfect green colour powder, you can mix henna powder with equal quantities of flour. Note that you need to use pure Mehendi powder, and not the one mixed with amla, as it will leave a brown colour on the skin, as it does on the hair. Aside from henna leaves, spinach, mint and coriander leaves are other top choices.

Yellow Colour

This is the easiest of all! To make a yellow colour Holi powder, you need to mix good quality turmeric powder with four parts of Besan flour. Add a little water for an amazing yellow herbal colour.

Saffron Colour

Another popular colour in Holi is saffron. Soak the ‘Flame of the Forest,’ or ‘Palash,’ or ‘Tesu’ flowers overnight or boil them to get that traditional Holi colour. Saffron strands are highly great for the skin and can be great to make gulals too.

Blue Colour

The Neeli Gulmohar, which blooms in summer, has a bright coloured flower that can be dried and powdered. You can also use blue hibiscus for a dry herbal gulal.

Watch Video: Make Eco-Friendly Colours at Home

These are the few gulal colours for Holi and can be easily made at home. All you need are the ingredients, which again are readily available! This Holi, give a personal touch to the colour powders and enjoy a safe Festival of Colours. Happy Holi!

