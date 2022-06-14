Kabir Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, is celebrated during the full moon in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. This year Kabir Jayanti 2022 will be observed on June 14, Tuesday. And to celebrate this auspicious occasion, here's a collection of Kabir Jayanti 2022 images, Happy Kabir Jayanti greetings, Kabirdas Jayanti photos, and Kabir Jayanti HD wallpapers, Kabir Jayanti 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages along with motivational quotes and sayings. Kabir Jayanti 2022 Date & Significance: From Facts to Verses by Sant Kabirdas, Know More About the Indian Mystic and Poet on His Birth Anniversary.

Kabir Prakat Diwas or Kabirdas jayanti marks the day of manifestation of Kabir sahab on earth. It is believed that he came to the earth in 1398 AD. Some believe that he took birth from Muslim parents, while others believe that he appeared on a lotus flower in the lake Lahartara. As you celebrate Kabirdas Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Rishi Ashtanandji is the direct witness to Kabirdas appearing on the lotus flower. He appeared in the year 1398(Samvat 1455) on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month at the time of Brahmamuhurata. He came from Satlok, assuming the body of light and incarnated on a lotus flower. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Kabirdas Jayanti 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Your Fears Be Replaced With Peace. May Sant Kabir Das' Teachings Guide You Happy Kabir Jayanti.

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sun Is Within Me and So Is the Moon. Happy Kabir Das Jayanti.

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Stay Happy and Live a Sorted Life, Read Sant Kabir and You Will Find Answers to All the Questions in Your Mind. A Very Happy Sant Kabir Das Jayanti to You.

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dukh Mein Sumiran Sab Kare, Sukh Mein Kare Na Koi, Jo Such Mein Sumiran Kare, to Dukh Kaahe Ko Hoye. Happy Kabir Das Jayanti.

Happy Kabir Jayanti Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When There Is Darkness Surrounding Us, We Can Always Enlighten Ourselves With the Unique Couplets of Kabir. Wishing You a Very Happy Sant Kabir Day!

People celebrate this day by remembering his teachings and reciting his poems together. Many Kabirpanthis, the followers of Kabir and his teachings, organise bhandaras throughout the country to mark the day. Many people also indulge in social work on this day, as Kabirdas Ji himself was a social reformer. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Kabirdas Jayanti 2022!

