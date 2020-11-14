As we celebrate Diwali across the world, the eastern areas of the country like West Bengal and Assam observes Kali puja on the night of Deepavali. Today maa Kali will be worshipped aka on November 14. She will be worshipped at midnight and it is believed that if the maa Kali is worshipped with complete rituals, dedication and faith then one can get whatever they wish for. It is also believed that worshipping Maa Kali can fulfil anyone's desires. Just like Lord Ganesha and Maa Lakshmi are worshipped on Diwali, Maa Kali is celebrated on Kali Puja. While worshiping Goddess Lakshmi during Pradosh Kaal is considered auspicious on Diwali, worshiping Goddess Kali at midnight on this day is considered fruitful. You might want to know Kali Puja 2020 date, shubh muhurat & Amavasya tithi as people often ask when is Kali Puja in 2020, Kali Puja Auspicious Muhurta and importance of Kali Puja, Maa Kali Puja Vidhi and even story of Maa Kali.

Devotees also sing Kali Puja 2020 devotional songs like ‘Shyama Sangeet’ and ‘Mahakali Mantra,’ as it is said that listen to these bhakti geet on the auspicious festival of Shyama Puja brings happiness. You might want to check out these Happy Kali Puja 2020 wishes and HD images in forms of WhatsApp stickers, Subho Kali puja greetings, Diwali GIFs and Facebook messages to celebrate Shyama Puja to send best wishes for your family members and friends.

Check out these wishes in Bengali, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, Happy Diwali HD images and GIFs on Shyama Puja. Kali puja 2020 messages, Hike GIFs, Kali Puja wishes in Bengali, Kali Pujo pics, Kali Pujo images and wallpapers, Subho Kali Puja 2020 images, Happy Kali puja images in Bengali, Kali puja pictures and quotes. The best part about these images is that they are free for download. So what are you waiting for? Share it with your loved ones and spread the light of Diwali. Check out our latest collection of Subho Kali Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali, messages and HD images to celebrate the festival.

Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja 2020

Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja 2020

Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja 2020

Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja 2020

Happy Kali Puja 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja 2020

Happy Kali Pujo (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tara Mayer Kripa Thakuk, Sorboda Tomar Opor,

Asbe Joto Bipod Tomar, Niye Nebe Maa Nijer aopor, Pronaam koro, Dao Korotali, Bolo Sobai Joy Maa Kali, Joy Maa Kali, Subho Kali Pujo.

Kali Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Wish Kali Puja in a colourful way! Use these amazing WhatsApp stickers and images available at the Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp to make your wishes more interesting. You can download WhatsApp stickers and images from the Play Store app or iOS applications to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

We wish you a very Happy Kali Pujo once again and hope that the day brings in happiness and prosperity in your life. We also wish you a very happy Diwali to you and your family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).