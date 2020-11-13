Kali Puja 2020 is on November 14. Also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, the festival is extremely significant among devotees. While most parts of the country, during this time, celebrate Diwali and worship Goddess Lakshmi, people in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha pray to Goddess Kali. The festival is observed on the new moon day of the Hindu month Kartik. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, we bring you Happy Kali Puja 2020 wishes and HD images. These messages are perfect for wishing Subho Kali Pujo to your friends and family with the festive touch of Diwali GIFs. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that are available on both Android and iOS applications for users to download and celebrate the festival.

During Kali Puja, worshippers honour the goddess Kali in their homes in the form of clay sculptures and in pandals. She is worshipped at night with Tantric rites and mantras and prescribed offerings of red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice and lentils. The festival is celebrated amid pomp and enthusiasm. Given the current situation, this year, Kali Puja will be low-key like other festivals, but the spirit is still on because of the wonderful and thoughtful festive greetings. Check out our latest collection of Happy Kali Puja 2020 wishes, messages, greetings and Diwali GIFs to send Subho Kali Pujo quotes to your closed ones.

Happy Kali Puja 2020 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Kali Puja, May You and Your Family Be Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Maa Kali.

Happy Kali Puja 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Bless You With Happiness All the Year Through!

Happy Kali Puja Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Fill Your Life With Happiness, Prosperity and Good Fortune. May This Year’s KALI Puja Be a Fun-Filled and Joyful One. Happy Kali Puja to You and Your Family!

Happy Kali Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Kali Give You With Strength, Courage to Fight All the Evil and Overcome Any Mayhems in Your Life.

Happy Kali Puja 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Kali Puja, I Send You All My Best Wishes to You and Your Family. May You Have a Blessed and Joyful Celebration.

How to Download Kali Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Festivals and events are more fun right now, thanks to the wonderful stickers and images available at the Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp. Download WhatsApp stickers and images from the Play Store app or iOS applications to celebrate the auspicious occasion. We hope that the above festive greetings will be useful to you while celebrating the festival of Kali Puja.

