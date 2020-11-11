When rest of the country celebrates Diwali and worships Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, Hindus in West Bengal, Assam and Odisha pray to Goddess Kali. Known as Kali Puja, Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, the festival is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali, celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month Kartik. A lot of significance and rituals are attached to the worshipping of Goddess Kali during Diwali. She is worshipped at night with Tantric rites and mantras. Individuals are also engaged in many devotional songs throughout the night to celebrate the festival. Kali Puja 2020 is on November 14, and ahead of the festival, in this article, we bring you devotional songs and videos dedicated to Goddess Kali. From ‘Shyama Sangeet’ to ‘Mahakali Mantra,’ listen to these bhakti geet on the auspicious festival.

Maa Kali is the fierce avatar of Goddess Durga. It is believed that a worshipper should meditate throughout the night until dawn during Kali Puja to get her blessings. Homes are pandals practice rites in the Brahmanical tradition with a ritual dressing of Kali in her form as Adya Shakti Kali. Devotees keep fast and attend the puja night long. In this article, we bring you devotional songs dedicated to Maa Kali that will keep up the festive spirit as you worship the goddess during the auspicious festival of Kali Puja 2020.

Watch Video: Shyama Sangeet

Watch Video: Kali Puja Songs

Watch Video: Mahakali Mantra

Kali is said to be the personification of Shakti. Kali Puja is observed to seek the help of the goddess in destroying evil and get her blessings for general happiness, health, wealth and peace. The puja rituals take place at night and listening to devotional songs keep the festival spirit alive.

