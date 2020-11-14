The festive time is here, and people have lightened the spirit. With the occasion of Diwali, houses are all brightened with Diyas, and colourful lights. While most parts of the country are engrossed in the festival of lights, people in the eastern and north-eastern side are gearing up to welcome Goddess Kali. Devotees celebrate the festival by keeping fast and following rituals throughout the night. To make it even more special, we bring you Subho Kali Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali. These festive greetings, Kali Puja 2020 messages, Happy Diwali HD images and GIFs are appropriate to send to your family members and friends during this time, when the virtual celebration is on.

During Kali Puja, worshippers honour the goddess Kali in their homes. It is very significant for the Bengalis, Assamese and Odias, where they follow important rituals and traditions during Diwali celebration. The festival is celebrated with equal enthusiasm as of Durga Puja. But because of the pandemic, most of the celebrations has been cancelled and Kali Puja 2020 will be a low-key observation but with the true spirit of devotees. Check out our latest collection of Subho Kali Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali, messages and HD images to celebrate the festival.

Subho Kali Puja 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tara Mayer Kripa Thakuk, Sorboda Tomar Opor, Asbe Joto Bipod Tomar, Niye Nebe Maa Nijer Aopor, Pronaam Koro, Dao Korotali, Bolo Sobai Joy Maa Kali, Joy Maa Kali, Subho Kali Pujo.

Subho Kali Puja 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bondona Maa Kori Tomar, Joba Di Maa Shoto Hajar, Ashish Dio Du Haath Vore, Rokkha Koro Anchol Diye, Tumi Jodi Shonge Thako, Bipod Kichu Thakbe Nako, Subho Kali Pujo.

Subho Kali Puja 2020 Messages in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rokkha Kali Maa Amar, Amra Je Maa Chele Tomar, Ashish Tomar Thake Jeno, Bhul Jeno Na Kori Kokhun, Tomar Chayayai Thakte Je Chai, Joy Maa Kali Bolte Je Chai, Subho Kali Pujo.

Subho Kali Puja 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subho Kali Puja 2020

How to Download Kali Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Festivals and events are more fun right now, thanks to the wonderful stickers and images available at the Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp. Download WhatsApp stickers and images from the Play Store app or iOS applications to celebrate the auspicious occasion. We hope that the above festive greetings will be useful to you while celebrating the festival of Kali Puja.

