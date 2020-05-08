Happy Mother's Day 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Mother's Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages & GIF Greetings

Happy Mother's Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Mother's Day 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Mother'sDay 2020 will be celebrated on May 10. Every year this day is celebrated in India on the second Sunday of May. In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day is observed on the fourth Sunday of March to commemorate the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. India follows Mother's Day celebration pattern which roots back to its start in the United States in the year 1908.

Mother's Day was first celebrated in the year 1908 at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, when a peace activist in the US, Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother. This place in West Virginia now holds the International Mother's Day Shrine. Her campaign to make Mother's Day a recognized holiday in the United States began in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour all mothers by dedicating a specific day to honour their motherhood. Her continuous effort to have Mother's Day as a holiday finally paid off in the year 1914 when Woodrow Wilson, then US president, signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honour mothers.

This year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, therefore, you won't be able to spend time with your mother outdoors. However, you can her day special, by sending out creative and meaningful Happy Mother's Day messages, wishes and greetings along with HD images.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is Just One Person in This World Who Truly Understands Me and That Is You, Mother. Wishing You a Very Happy Mother’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom, It Is You on Whom I Rely. My Life Is Wonderful Because of You. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Just One Best Friend in the World and That Is You, Mother. Happy Mother’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Mom, You Are the Epitome of Sacrifice and Love. Wishing You a Very Happy Mother’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Feel So Happy When People Say You Look Just Like Your Mother. The Best Compliment I Can Receive. Happy Mother’s Day!

