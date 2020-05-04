Mother’s Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Mother’s Day 2020 is approaching us. Like all the other celebrations this year, Mother’s Day observation will also go virtual. It can sound a little upsetting, since most of us may not be physically there with our moms, but it is the right thing to do at this time. Besides, celebrating the special day, from far away, does not have to be boring. There are so many virtual ideas to celebrate all that she has done for you. Just because you both won’t be in the same room, does not mean, you cannot celebrate/ Since, most of you are currently separated due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may have to find yourself having to get a little more creative. If you are struggling to find creative ways, we are here to give you some Mother’s Day 2020 virtual celebration ideas. You might miss the days of taking your mother to brunch or spending the day doing a fun craft, but many of these things are still possible. Here are the seven best and unique ways to celebrate Mother’s Day and shower your love to make the bond stronger, while social distancing. Mother's Day 2020 During Coronavirus Lockdown: 4 Ways to Celebrate and Surprise Your Mom if You Are Staying Away From Home.

1. Send Some Special Packages

Before we begin the virtual thing, let us sort out as to what all packages are easy enough to send and also that she will love, after receiving. You can send a self-care basket, because it is proven to bring down stress levels. Send her basket full of ‘treat yourself’ goodies. You can place the order online, as there are variant options available at the moment. A fresh flower bouquet can also do wonder and show your mom you care. Having something cheery and bright in the house will instantly brighten her day, during this pandemic. Mother's Day 2020 Dates: Here's When Different Countries Around the World Ring in Celebrations Honouring Motherhood.

2. Bake Together, Virtually

It is those little moments you would always love to remember, like baking cookies or a cake together. Creative activities, such as baking inspire positive vibes. So, on Mother’s Day 2020, pick a recipe together and enjoy a virtual baking session. Try to make something that is on her favourite list.

3. Long Distance Cocktail Hour

Virtual cocktail parties and happy hours are popping up on Zoom, Google Hangouts, WhatsApp, Facebook and FaceTime. So, raise a glass to the woman who raised you and host for long-distance cocktail hour. Make your own delectable libations to celebrate Mother’s Day. You can also tune into a virtual concert, available at the video conferencing apps or just chat the night away with a cocktail in hand.

4. Get Nostalgic

This a simple and fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually. You can gather some old photographs of your mother and you, add some short clips (if you have), and adjust them into a video. Transfer it into digital files and send it to her. You can keep it forever and watch at any time, and relive the old times. Homemade Mother's Day 2020 Gifts: Surprise Your Mom With These DIY Presents That You Can Easily Make Amid Lockdown.

5. Watch a Mother-Daughter Movie Together

Since you are stuck inside, you might as well cosy up on the couch and watch a movie marathon with your lady. There are a lot of mother-daughter movies like the Freaky Friday, Little Women, Wine Country and The Princess Diaries.

6. Virtual Dance Class

Your mother has always been your go-to dance partner. It is now more than ever; you both need to tap into the joy that dancing brings. There is a lot of virtual cardio dance class, happening online. Just do your little research, or go for something more fun like a yoga class. Anything that makes you both happy!

7. Virtual Picnic

This might be a little task, so arrange, only if you both are comfortable. Set up your laptop or iPad and virtually get together, through a picnic. You can create beautiful backyard spreads as you nibble on baked goods and drink your favourite cocktail. You can also ship her ingredients from any food kit app, to make the process easy.

These are the seven ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually. All you both need is a handy device like a smartphone, tablet or laptop and you are sorted for your ‘safer at home’ party. Besides, the virtual Mother’s Day ideas will undoubtedly apply as you strengthen your bond, despite geographic limitations.