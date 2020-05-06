How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries at Home? Surprise Your Mom on Mother’s Day 2020 With This Delicious Recipe (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mother’s Day 2020 is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm. So what, if some of us are not under the same room this time! This does not mean that we cannot celebrate the big day. Mother’s Day is annually celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 10, and a lot of preparations are yet to be done. Since most of us are in a self-quarantine, maintaining distance from our mothers, Mother’s Day 2020 celebration goes for a virtual treat. Whether you are fortunate enough to be with your mom at this moment, or social distancing because of the ongoing health crisis, you can still make Mother’s Day 2020 a special time to remember. For Mother’s Day 2020 special, here we bring you a quick recipe of chocolate-covered strawberries that you can make at home and celebrate the day. We have also attached a video with it so that you can get step-by-step guidance to prepare the delicious sweet treat. Mother’s Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Chocolate covered strawberries are a lovely treat. These little sweet treats are absolutely easy to make, and taste heavenly! But one needs to ensure the right taste of chocolate and freshness of strawberries. But how to go about it? What will make a simple sweet treat like chocolate-covered strawberries a delicacy? Making homemade chocolate covered strawberry can do the trick, and since most of us are in lockdown, we can make it to make the upcoming Mother’s Day 2020 worth remembering. Mother’s Day 2020 Greeting Cards & HD Images: How to Make Beautiful Handmade Cards At Home? Watch Simple DIY Videos.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Ingredients:

Minimal ingredients are required to make chocolate-covered strawberries. All you need are one pound strawberries, four ounces of a chocolate bar, one wax or parchment paper and two tablespoons of powdered sugar.

How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries?

At first, put the strawberries in a bowl and rinse them thoroughly.

Pat them lightly with clothes and let them dry.

Meanwhile, take out the ounces of a chocolate bar and chop it.

Put the pieces in a safe microwave bowl and melt them in a microwave for one to two minutes until completely melted.

Stir it consistently to remove any lumps from the mix.

Now dip the strawberries into the melted chocolate, holding it from its stem.

Swirl and twist the strawberries to remove the excess chocolate from it.

Now place them on a parchment paper and refrigerate them for about 30 minutes to cool it down.

Sprinkle the strawberries with powdered sugar.

Once arranged, serve it.

Watch Video of Chocolate Covered Strawberries Recipe:

Now, those of you are thinking, how you can make the chocolate covered strawberries during the lockdown, worry not. If you have the ingredients at your home, you can make the sweet treats and get it parcelled to your mother, if you are staying away from her now. You and your mother can also arrange for a video call and prepare the recipe together, virtually. And if you are staying with her now, under the same roof, if not the same room, you can make this sweet treat for her sweet tooth. Happy Mother’s Day, everyone!