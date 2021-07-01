National Doctors' Day 2021 will be celebrated on July 1 in India. This annual commemoration aims to celebrate doctors, highlight the various challenges that they face and remind people to respect and appreciate doctors - who have always played a key role in keeping our community healthy and safe. The celebration of National Doctors' Day 2021 is sure to be more important than ever as we finally understand the crucial role that doctors play in building our society. Therefore, people are sure to share Happy National Doctors' Day in India messages and greetings, National Doctors' Day 2021 wishes, Happy National Doctors' Day WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of National Doctors' Day has been a common practice for quite a few years. This day marks the birth anniversary of the great physician and Bengal's second chief minister, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr. Roy's journey from being a graduate in mathematics to a medical professional with a masters from the UK is inspiring to say the least. The fact that Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy headed over to St Bartholomew's Hospital for his masters degree with Rs 1200 in hand and persistently sought admission at the school showed his resilience.

Dr. Roy played a key role in shaping India's healthcare system and inspired many to pursue medicine. This is the reason that his birthday is celebrated as National Doctors' Day in India. This commemoration is extra special this year as millions of people truly understand the sacrifice and contributions that doctors make in their profession. And it is therefore imperative that you wish your doctors on this day. Here are some National Doctors' Day in India messages and greetings, National Doctors' Day 2021 wishes, Happy National Doctors' Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Truly Amazing Doctor Is Hard To Find…and Impossible To Forget. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Good Doctor’s Comforting and Reassuring Words Are Sometimes More Powerful Than Medicines. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Medicines Can Cure, but a Good Doctor’s Inspirational Words Can Give the Strength To Fight From Within. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Doctor: Your Devotion and Care Brings Healing, Comfort, and Hope. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

National Doctors' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Cannot Be Everywhere so He Sent the Doctors With Excellence and Selflessness. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

The occasion of Doctors' Day offers the perfect setup to discuss several issues that continue to persist in the field of medicine. From the alarming numbers of the doctors who are practicing in India vs our population to the low pay that most of them live with or the struggles that they are met with from grieving patients, there are various problems that the doctors in India brave while continuing to perform their duties.

