National Doctors' Day is celebrated in India on July 1. Doctors have been known to be the backbone of our society. And their role has become clearer than ever in the past few years. To ensure that doctors receive the respect and appreciation they deserve, National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year. As we prepare to celebrate National Doctors' Day 2021, it is crucial to understand the importance of this observance, what the National Doctors' Day celebration signifies and how to celebrate this day. National Doctor's Day 2021 in India: Celebrating the Noble Profession of Doctors Amid COVID Crisis.

When is National Doctors' Day 2021

National Doctors' Day 2021 will be celebrated on July 1. This date was chosen to celebrate legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was born on July 1, 1882.

Significance of National Doctors' Day Celebration

National Doctors' Day celebration honours the noted physician, freedom fighter, educationist and politician who played a key role in shaping India's healthcare system and motivated many to turn to medicine. Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was born in Patna Bengal Presidency, British India, in 1882. He passed away on the same day in 1962, at the age of 80 years. While Dr. Roy initially graduated in Mathematics, he went on to study medicine at the University of Calcutta. National Doctor’s Day 2021: From Card Holders to Espresso Makers, Here're Few Gifting Ideas For The Doctors In Your Life.

How to Celebrate National Doctors' Day 2021

There are various ways that we traditionally celebrate National Doctors' Day. However, this year's celebration can also include ensuring that people understand the important role that doctors play and teaching them their limitations and how to respect them. The celebration of National Doctors' Day 2021 is sure to be filled with various online and offline events and activations that appreciate doctors.

We hope that this National Doctors' Day 2021, you do your bit to ensure that the doctors in your community feel appreciated and respected. Happy National Doctors' Day 2021!

