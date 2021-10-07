Happy Navratri 2021! The festival of Navratri has begun already and preparations have started in homes to celebrate the festival of nine nights. Maa Durga is known to have a special place in Hinduism as the goddess is considered a symbol of power. According to Rigveda, Maa Durga is the Adi-Shakti and also the goddess who fulfills all wishes. Along with this, worship of Maa Durga is considered to be effective in removing all the problems in life. To make the celebration way more fun, you can forward Happy Navratri wishes, Navratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status. You can easily download Navratri 2021 photos, Navratri wallpapers in HD, Durga Maa HD images, Navratri to wish near and dear ones as well as post it on Facebook.

The days of Navratri will see worshiping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, namely: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Sidhidatri. To celebrate the day devotees also make specific Navaratri bhog and send messages related to Maa Durga. Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

The year 2021, will see the festival of Sharad Navratri starting from Thursday. Also, this time Maa Durga will come riding on a 'doli'. When Maa Durga comes riding on a doli, she brings happiness and prosperity. We have for you a collection of Happy Navratri 2021 wishes, Happy Sharad Navratri greetings, Navratri images, Happy Sharad Navratri 2021 HD wallpapers, Maa Durga photos, Jai Mata Di pics, WhatsApp status, and a lot more:

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Fantastic Nine Nights of Devotion, Spirituality, and Happiness. May Maa Shower Her Choicest Blessings Over You. Happy Sharad Navratri.

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Maa Durga, May You Achieve Success in All Your Endeavours. A Very Happy Sharad Navratri to You and Your Family.

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There’s Something Magical About Navratri, It Transforms the Ordinary Into the Extraordinary, Darkness Into Light and Agony Into Ecstasy. Happy Sharad Navratri 2021!

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Light Your Life With Infinite Blessings of Prosperity, Happiness and Peace. Happy Sharad Navratri.

Happy Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Goddess Durga Always Be With You. Wishing You Happiness! Happy Sharad Navratri!

Navratri 2021 Greetings, Maa Durga Images for Family & Friends:

How to Download Navratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

People can download the latest and creative Sharad Navratri 2021 stickers on WhatsApp stickers since they are super trendy and fun. HERE is the link to download Sharad Navratri WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store.

Happy Navratri 2021 GIFs:

Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 13 whereas Mahanavami will be falling on October 14. On this day many people will end the fast after ritualistic worship. On this occasion, people also have Kanjak Puja. On October 15, the festival of Dussehra, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated as Vijayadashami.

