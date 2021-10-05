Navaratri is the Hindu festival that celebrates the nine avatars of Goddess Durga for nine days. Celebrated every year, at the beginning of a new season, two main Navratri celebrations are considered the most important. Sharad Navaratri or Autumn Navaratri is at the top of this list. Sharad Navaratri 2021 will be celebrated from October 7 to 15, and this celebration is sure to be grand and fun-filled. Navaratri is a time for people to get together with family and friends and offer their prayers to Goddess Shakti. People make it a point to prepare Navratri Invitation Cards, Navaratri 2021 Welcome Messages, Invites for Sharad Navaratri Puja, etc. and share them with family and friends. Navratri 2021 Wishes, Images & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Jai Mata Di Greetings, Facebook Quotes, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Send During Sharad Navaratri.

Navratri is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Ashwin and goes until the tenth day, which is commemorated as Dussehra. This celebration is marked by different celebrations and festivities in different parts of the country. Celebrated as Durga Puja in Eastern India, Golu in South India and Navaratri in North and Western parts of India, this nine-day festival is considered to be extremely important and auspicious and marks the beginning of the festive season in India. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Navaratri celebrations are filled with family gatherings and community events. Inviting close friends and family over for prayer services, special Navratri Puja, etc., are all common practices during this time. If you are planning to bring in the festive season with the ones you love, here are some Navratri Invitation Cards, Navaratri 2021 Welcome Messages, Invites for Sharad Navaratri Puja that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Navratri (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Invitation Card Message Reads: We wish that you celebrate each and every day of Navratri with high spirits and enthusiasm to welcome the blessings of all the Shaktis into your life. Navratri is a time to share and care. We invite you to join us to make it a memorable Navratri for all of us. Happy Navratri.

Navratri Durga Puja Wishes (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Invitation Card Message Reads: The nine nights of Navratri bring happiness and joy to you and your family. May you prosper with the divine blessing of Durga Maa. Happy Navratri. We look forward for your presence to add more fun and charm to our Sharad Navratri celebrations like every year.

Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Invitation Card Message Reads: On the divine occasion of Navratri, I wish that you are blessed with good fortune. I pray that this beautiful festival brings along prosperity, success and happiness for you and your family by ending all your problems. We would love you to join us in our festivities this Sharad Navratri 2021. Warm wishes on the occasion of Navratri to you my dear friend.

Happy Navratri (File Image)

Navratri 2021 Invitation Card Message Reads: It's time to welcome Devi Durga to our doorstep and worship her with all the love and devotion. May Maa Durga empower you and your family with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity. Please do visit and take Navdurga's blessings.

Navratri celebration is said to be a commemoration and reminder that goodwill always emerges victorious over evil. Goddess Durga is said to have entered earth during this time and killed the evil demon Mahishasura. More than anything, this time stands as a reminder to all of us of the lesson that good will triumph, no matter how many challenges and hardships one may face. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Navaratri!

