Yay! The festive season has started and nothing screams festivities better than Sharad Navratri 2021. Taking place in the month of October this year, people also refer to it as of October Navratri. Search for Navratri colours 2021 October list, Navdurga images, Navratri 2021 dates with colours list and so on has already begun online. After all, in India, the country of festivals, Navratri is one such festival that is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. From Gujarat to Bengal, this festival worshipping Maa Durga i.e. Shakti holds great importance. While Gujarat sees the custom of playing garba in the devotion of Maa Durga, people in West Bengal do pandal hopping and play with vermilion. During these nine days of Navratri, nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshiped and a large number of people observe a fast during this time.

According to the Panchang, the festival of Navratri starts from the first day of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. According to the English calendar, this date falls on October 7 in the year 2021. Navratri, which starts from the Pratipada of the month of Ashwin, is called Shardiya Navratri. October 15 will be the last day of Sharadiya Navratri, on this day idols of Maa Durga will be immersed at the ghats. So, if you are looking for Navratri 2021 colours list with details about all nine colours to wear during Sharad Navratri, we have your back.

Sharad Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours to Wear Every Day:

Ghatasthapana/Pratipada Day 1 - October 7 - Yellow

Dwitiya Day 2 - October 8 - Green

Tritiya Day 3 - October 9 - Grey

Panchami Day 4 - October 10 - Orange

Sashti Day 5 - October 11 - White

Saptami Day 6 - October 12 - Red

Ashtami Day 7 - October 13 - Royal Blue

Navami Day 8 - October 14 - Pink

Dashami Day 9 - October 15 - Purple

9-Night Festival, Sharad Navratri 2021 Details

Day 1- Shailputri: Maa Shailputri is worshiped on the first day of Navratri. Maa Shailputri's day is fas on October 7, 2021, this year. On this day, Maa should be worshiped wearing yellow clothes.

Dwitiya Brahmacharini: Maa Brahmacharini is worshiped on the second day of Navratri. This year October 8, 2021, will be celebrated as Maa Brahmacharini's day. On this day the Maa should be worshiped wearing green clothes.

Tritiya Chandraghanta: Maa Chandraghanta is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. This year, October 9, 2021, will be celebrated as the day of Maa Chandraghanta. On this day, the Maa should be worshiped wearing gray clothes.

Chaturthi Kushmanda: Maa Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of Navratra. This year Maa Kushmanda will be worshiped on October 9, 2021. On this day, worship the Maa wearing orange-coloured clothes.

Panchami Skandamata: Goddess Skandamata is worshiped on the fifth day of Navratri. This year Maa Skandmata will be worshiped on October 10, 2021. On this day, wear white-coloured clothes.

Shashthi Katyayani: On the sixth day of Navratri, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. This year, October 11, 2021, will be the day of worship of Maa Katyayani. On this day Maa should be worshiped wearing red clothes.

Saptami Kaalratri: Maa Kalratri is worshiped on the seventh day of Navratri. This year October 12, 2021, will be the day of worship of Maa Kalratri. Wear royal blue-coloured clothes on this day and worship Maa Kaalratri.

Ashtami Mahagauri: Mahagauri is worshiped on the eighth day of Navratri. This year October 13, 2021, is the day of Maa Mahagauri. On this day, worship Maa wearing pink clothes.

Navami Siddhidatri: On the ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. This year October 14, 2021, will be the day of Maa Siddhidatri. Wear purple coloured clothes on this day.

Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 13, whereas Mahanavami will fall on October 14. On this day, most people break their fast after performing worship and rituals. On this occasion, people also do Kanya Pujan and on October 15, the festival of Dussehra, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated as Vijayadashami.

