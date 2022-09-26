Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals. Different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during this auspicious Hindu festival. Navratri 2022 begins on September 26, Monday, and ends on October 5, Wednesday. The term Navratri is derived from the words Nav and Ratri, which mean nine nights. People all over the country celebrate this festival for nine nights with great enthusiasm. Various kirtans, chowki, jagrans, dandiya and garba nights are organised at different places. People send wishes to their loved ones on various social media platforms. And this is why we bring you a vast collection of Happy Navratri 2022 greetings, Sharad Navratri images, Happy Navratri wishes, Navratri 2022 images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp stickers.

The different avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri are offered different Bhog items every day. In fact, every avatar is associated with a different colour, therefore devotees wear clothes according to the colour of the day. This year, the colours starting from day one to the last day are white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, orange, peacock green and pink. As you celebrate this colourful festival, here are wishes and messages for Navratri 2022 that you can download and send to your friends and family.

Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Navratri 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: May the Goddess Durga Remove All Your Sufferings and Sorrows. Wishing You a Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri 2022 Messages (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: Let the Peace and Serenity of Navaratri Bring Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life. Happy Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: Happy Navratri! May Durga Maa Continue To Shower You With Blessings in This Year and the Upcoming Years.

Sharad Navratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: Happy Navratri to Everyone. I Hope Goddess Durga Blesses You All With Every Good Thing in the World.

Navratri 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers (File Image)

Navratri 2022 Message Reads: May the Navratri Bring Hope and Inspiration to Your Home and Life! Happy Navratri to Everyone.

How to Download Navratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Navratri 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. You will also find the latest collection of Sharad Navaratri 2022 GIFs and banners to share on the social media.

Maa Durga is a symbol of strength and power. The nine forms worshipped during Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Devotees worship these forms of Maa Durga and fast during all nine days of Navratri. Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri 2022!

