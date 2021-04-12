The occasion of Navreh, also known as Kashmiri New Year, is around the corner and the people of the Kashmiri Pandit community are excited to celebrate their annual event. Navreh marks the beginning of the New Year for Kashmiri Pandits. Navreh 2021 will take place on April 13, i.e., Tuesday this year. People celebrate the occasion amidst grandeur celebrations throughout the day. They convey their festive regards by sharing the latest Navreh wishes with their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are looking to wish your loved ones a ‘Happy Navreh 2021’, then you are at the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the most popular Navreh 2021 wishes and messages which you will love to share on this festive day.

On the day of Navreh, Kashmiri Pandits worship and pay their regards to Goddess Sharika. People who want to commemorate the occasion can share these newest Navreh 2021 wishes and messages through WhatsApp, Hike, Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, Signal, etc.

You can also share Navreh 2021 wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, SMSes, and voice notes. Also, you will find cute and creative Navreh stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which you can share on respective platforms. Gudi Padwa 2021 Mehendi Designs: Latest Arabic, Indian, Jaipuri, Floral, Criss Cross & Trail Mehndi Patterns for Front & Back Hand to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

There are different manners in which people in Jammu and Kashmir observe the festivities of Navreh. However, with Covid-19 cases rising, it would be safe to convey your Navreh 2021 wishes through messages online. Here, you can find the latest and top-trending collection of Navreh 2021 wishes and greetings, which you will love to share with near and dear ones.

Happy Navreh 2021 Wishes And Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Happy Occasion of Navreh Bring Countless Joy, Wealth, Prosperity, Good Health to You and Your Family! Navreh Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa Bring You Millions of Joys and Good Health. Happy Navreh!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasions of Navreh, May You Be Endowed With Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Navreh 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Navreh, May Your Enemies Become Friends, the Darkness of Negativity Fade Away From Your Life, and You Discover a New Person Within You. Happy Navreh 2021.

The occasion of Navreh is celebrated on the first day in the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. It is said that the festival of Navreh marks the beginning of the Saptarishi era, which first took place over 5,000 years ago. There are several rituals and celebrations associated with Goddess Sharika on this day. To know more about Navreh 2021, then click here.

As April 13 near, we at LatestLY, wish the entire Kashmiri Pandit community a very ‘Happy Navreh 2021’. Do spend this New Year with your friends, family, relatives, etc. and share this collection of the latest and most popular Navreh 2021 wishes with them.

