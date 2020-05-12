Happy Nurses Day 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish International Nurses Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes

International Nurses Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy International Nurses Day 2020: The occasion of International Nurses Day is a global event that is observed across the world. Like every year, International Nurses Day 2020 is celebrated on May 12. People celebrate this global event to commemorate the contributions of nurses in the medical field, and society at large.

Nurses' contributions to society are often understated.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Not Easy to Give Yourself Away in Serving Others. Only a Nurse As Dedicated as You Can Do Such a Remarkable Job. Wishing You a Very Happy International Nurses Day.

Facebook Greetings Read: With Your Care and Patience, You Have Touched Many Hearts. You Have Soothed So Many Pains With Your Skills. Thanks for Being So Kind and Dedicated in Your Job. Happy International Nurses Day to You.

Facebook Greetings Read: Things Are Much Easier and Comfortable With a Nurse Like You Who Is There to Do Her Job With Responsibility. You Are Really One of the Best Nurses. Sending Warm Wishes to You on International Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Nurse Day to the Most Amazing Nurse in the World…. You Are Truly Making This World a Better Place to Live In by Offering Your Services. Happy International Nurses Day to You.

The date May 12 was chosen as it also marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing. The first observance of International Nurses Day took place in 1965, under the leadership of the International Council of Nurses (ICN). Since then, the ICN has distributed several Nurses’ Day Kit to celebrate the event. The kit includes a lot of educational and promotional materials which aims to help the nurses.

Every year, there is an official theme for the celebrations of International Nurses Day. This year, the theme of International Nurses Day is “Nurses: A voice to lead – Nursing the World to Health”. With Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, the work and contributions of nurses in this fight against pandemic is highly commendable.

As May 12 nears, we at LatestLY, thank all the nurses for their immense contribution to the field of medical science and fraternity at large. We hope you would love to share the above popular and best International Nurses Day 2020 images and wallpapers with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this special day.