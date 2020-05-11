International Nurses Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Nurses Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

International Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Nurses Day 2020 will take place on Tuesday. Every year, International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12. It is the last day of National Nurses Week, which is observed from May 6 in the United States of America (USA). The day coincides with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, believed to be one of the most-celebrated nurses in the history of humankind. This year, the world will be celebrating Florence Nightingale’s 200th birth anniversary. As is the case with most festivals and events, people tend to exchange greetings and messages on International Nurses Day. Here’s us bringing you a collection of International Nurses Day images, HD wallpapers, Happy Nurses Day 2020 greetings, International Nurses Day WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS, quotes about nurses, quotes by Florence Nightingale and so much more, all for free download online. International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

International Nurses Day holds much significance this year. Firstly, the event takes place at a time when nurses, an integral part of the healthcare team are fighting as frontline warriors as the world is grappled with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Secondly, as mentioned above, the day marks the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The British social reformer and founder of modern nursing rose to prominence with her kindness and dedication shown towards the wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. She earned the moniker “The Lady with the Lamp” because she would visit soldiers at night with a small lantern in her hand. International Nurses Day 2020: From Florence Nightingale to Linda Richards, Here Are Most Iconic Nurses We Must All Know About.

As International Nurses Day 2020 nears, the search engine platforms are flooded with keywords for latest wishes and messages. There are many who wish to post Thank You notes and quotes to showcase their gratitude towards these nurses who are no less than the superheroes. Some of the keywords going viral are International Nurses Day quotes, International Nurses Day in Hindi, International Nurses Day messages, International Nurses Day greetings, International Nurses Day images, Happy Nurses Day quotes, Happy Nurses Day images, Happy Nurses Day 2020, Happy Nurses Day greetings, Happy Nurses Day wallpapers, and more. Scroll down to get all of them.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Truly Strange That How People Work With Complete Dedication to Serve Others and Don’t Get Recognised for Their Unconditional Services. Wishing You a Happy Nurses Day for Such Wonderful Work.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Often Fail to Acknowledge the Efforts and Services of Nurses Who Give Their Heart and Soul Into Serving Others. Thanks for Your Amazing Services. Warm Wishes on Nurses Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: If I Were to Select a Group of People With the Responsibility to Make This World a Better Place, I’d Pick the Nurses Like You Anytime. Your Job Is the Most Heroic of All! Happy Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Put Yourself in Harm’s Way Every Day to Save Us Without Even Complaining. You Guys Are Truly a Gem of a People. Happy Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Being a Nurse All Your Love, Care, Hard Work, and Dedication Is Really a Matter of Appreciation. On This International Nurses Day Sending My Gratitude and Gratefulness to You. Happy Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Nurse – Gives Comfort, Care, and Strength to Others at a Time When They Are Most Vulnerable. Thank You for What You All Do. Happy Nurses Day!

