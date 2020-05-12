Happy Nurses Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages to Send on International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

May 12 around the world is celebrated as International Nurses Day. The special day marks the contribution of nurses in our society. With world fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19 virus, it becomes important to acknowledge the work nurses put in and what better day than International Nurses Day to appreciate them. International Nurses Day (IND) is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing. Nurses, part of our health care system, are working relentlessly for our betterment. So, on International Nurses Day 2020 we take an opportunity to thank them. We have handpicked some Nurses Day 2020 wishes and Happy Nurses Day 2020 messages, which you can forward to nurses you know on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also post International Nurses Day HD Images and Wallpapers, Messages to public on social media sites. International Nurses Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Nurses Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has been celebrating International Nurses Day since 1965. ICN is a federation nurses associations, founded in 1899 and was the first international organisation for health care professionals in the world. Meanwhile, scroll down for International Nurses Day 2020 wishes and messages for WhatsApp, Facebook and other platforms. These special wishes simply thank Nurses for taking care of patients and shall mean a lot to them. And given the crisis situation we are in it shall serve as a morale booster for nurses. International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

International Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on Nurse Day to the Most Amazing Nurse in the World…. You Are Truly Making This World a Better Place to Live In by Offering Your Services. Happy International Nurses Day to You.

International Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are a Role Model for All of Us to Be Kind to Patients and Be Ready to Help Them. Happy International Nurses Day!

International Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Day You Make Someone Smile…. You Help Someone Come Out of the Pain. You Make a Difference to Someone’s Life. Sending Best Wishes on International Nurses Day 2020.

International Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Don’t Just Help Patients Heal Physically but You Also Help Them Become Stronger Individuals With Strong Mind. Happy International Nurses Day 2020.

International Nurses Day 2020: WhatsApp Messages And Greetings to Showcase Gratitude to Thank Medics

How to Download International Nurses Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

HERE is your link to download International Nurses Day WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store, a platform providing numerous apps for one’s use. You can download Stickers for WhatsApp as well as other things such as Nurses Day photo frames with Florence Nightingale quotes and more to mark the special day.

Since 1988, ICN has come up with a specific theme for every International Nurses Day. The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is A voice to lead - Nursing the World to Health. Interestingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated year 2020 as The Year of the Nurse and Midwife. As nurses continue to put in their best efforts, we take this day an opportunity and thank them. Happy Nurses Day 2020!