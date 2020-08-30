Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala celebrated with great pomp and fervour. The day witnesses grand festivities as Malayalees across countries prepare for the day. People wish each other saying Happy Onam, they also send Onashamsakal greetings to their loved ones. Onam is a ten-day-long festival and Thiruvonam that falls on August 31 is the main day. Ahead of Thiruvonam 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to celebrate the day. You can also share these greetings with your friends and family. Our list includes Onam WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the festival. Onam 2020 Pookalam Designs for Beginners: Easy and New Rangoli Designs With Flowers for Thiru Onam (View Images and Videos)

Onam being the main festival of Malayalees witnesses varying celebrations. Onasadhya, the grand feast served on a banana leaf is the star attraction of the day. People make Pookalam outside their homes, a beautiful design of flowers signifying the festival. Boat races, folk dances, games are all a part of the festival. People wake up early in the morning, take bath, wear new clothes and visit the temple to offer prayers. They also meet their relatives and friends to exchange pleasantries and celebrate the day together. Onam 2020 Easy Pookalam Photos: Latest DIY Pookalam Drawing With Beautiful Flowers to Celebrate Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos)

Onam Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate This Onam Festival With Joy and Happiness. Cheers to This Auspicious Occasion! Happy Onam Everyone!

Onam 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing That King Mahabali Blesses You With All That You Desire! Happy Onam to You and Your Family!

Happy Onam GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Our Warmest Greetings This Onam Festival. May God Fill Your Heart with Complete Cheer and Joy. Have a Happy and Wonderful Onam!

Onam Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Onam to All Malayalis, Whoever and Where Ever They May Be.

Happy Onam Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: The Wonderful Festival of Onam Is Here. May You and Your Family Have a Great Time. Wishing You a Happy Onam.

Onam 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower His Blessings Upon You and Your Family and Fill Your Home With Lots of Joy and Love. Happy Onam!

Onam WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people send festive greetings on the day through the medium. You can also download Onam WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. You can send WhatsApp Stickers of King Mahabali, Pookalam, boat races, Onamsadhya and a lot more that captures the essence of the festival. We wish you all a Happy Onam and a great year ahead.

