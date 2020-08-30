Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the state. Being the biggest annual festival of the state, Malayalees living across countries wait eagerly for the day. From food, new clothes, guests, games and activities, the day is filled with activities. Making pookalam outside on the front courtyard is another important element which is a part of the celebrations. As Thiruvonam 2020 approaches, we bring to you beautiful Pookalam videos to make at home. It also includes beautiful Pookalam Images and videos to adorn your homes on the festival. These easy DIY Pookalam tutorials are not only quick to make, but also will surely get you some compliments. Onam 2020 Simple Pookalam Designs With Flowers: Latest Beautiful Rangoli Drawing And Floral Pattern Images to Prepare For Kerala's Festival (Watch Videos)

Onam being a 10-day festival, people begin making Pookalam from the first day called Atham. On this day a smaller design is made, generally with yellow flowers. As days pass by, more flowers in varying colours are added to the pookalam denoting the celebratory days ahead. And on Thiruvonam, the main day of the festival, a bigger Pookalam is made in front of the houses with multicoloured flowers and leaves. Some keep the lotus flower in the middle of the Pookalam which mostly garners a lot of attention. Onam 2020 Simple Pookalam Designs for Home: Varying Floral Patterns to Adorn Your Courtyard on Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos)

Beautiful Pookalam Design:

Simple Pookalam Pattern Video:

Malayalees believe that during Onam, King Mahabali who once ruled the land come to visit his subjects. Hence, Malayalees dress up to the occasion to welcome their King during whose rule the land witnessed prosperity and wealth. As a sign of the good times, they celebrate the day showcasing abundance, happiness and love among each other.

