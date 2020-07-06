Sawan Somwar 2020 Wishes: Shravan Somwar (Monday), also popularly known as Sawan Somwar, is considered to be one of the most auspicious times for the people of the Hindus community. The month of Shravan – fifth month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar – is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is believed to be very blissful by the devotees. People send religious and harmonious Sawan Somwar wishes and messages to their loved ones on these special days. If you, too, are searching for the best Shravan Somwar 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place. Our list also includes Sawan Somwar WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings SMS, Instagram Stories, SMS and messages. Sawan Somvar 2020 Vrat Katha and Mantra: Dos and Don'ts You Must Keep in Mind While Fasting During Shravana, The Auspicious Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

To add more festive vibes to the occasion, people can send across these most popular Sawan Somwar 2020 wishes through WhatsApp messages, Instagram posts, Telegram messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Telegram messages, amongst other platforms as well. You can also wish people on Twitter by attaching these HD greetings and using trending hashtags. Sawan Somvar Vrat 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Shravan Greetings And Messages to Wish During The Auspicious Month.

Sawan Somvar 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare, Suraj Ki Lali, Zindagi Laye Khushiyon Ki Bahar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Sawan Ka Tyohar. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Somvar 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Shiv Ki Mahima Aprampar, Shiv Karte Sabka Uddhar, Unki Kripa Hum Sab Par Sada Bani Rahe Aur Bholeshankar Humare Jeevan Mein Khushi Hi Khushi Bhar Den. Om Namah Shivay. Savan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Somvar 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Besan Ki Roti, Nimbu Ka Achar, Doston Ki Khushi, Apno Ka Pyar, Sawan Ki Baarish, Kisi Ka Intzar, Mubarak Ho Aapko, Shiv Sawan Somvar.

Sawan Somvar Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Bhakti Mein Hai Shakti Bandhu, Shakti Mein Sansar Hai, Trilok Mein Hai Jiski Charcha, Un Shiv Ji Ka Aaj Tyohar Hai, Sawan Ke Somvar Ki Badhai, Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Somvar Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hasiyat Meri Choti Hai Par Man Mera Shivala Hai, Karam Toh Main Karta Jaunga Kyunki Saath Mere Damruwala Hai! Om Namah Shivay.

Shravan Somwar 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download Shravan Somwar 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

As the first Shravan Somwar, i.e. July 6 nears, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Shravan 2020’ and hope you stay healthy in this period when you observe the rituals, including fasting. We hope you would love sharing these Sawan Somwar wishes with your loved ones on these special days.

