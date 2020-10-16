One of the most eagerly awaited Hindu festivals, Navaratri 2020 is here. The nine-day festival majorly celebrates Navadurga or the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Shradiya Navratri (the Navratri falling during winters) is considered the most popular amongst devotees of Maa Durga. Sharad Navaratri 2020 will be celebrated from October 15 (Saturday) to October 25 (Sunday). While there are various traditions and rituals followed while celebrating Navratri, one cultural notion that is widely followed is exchanging good wishes and taking blessings. This is why people share Happy Navaratri wishes, Durga Maa photos and messages in Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi or other languages with friends and family. From Navratri 2020 WhatsApp stickers to pictures of Goddess Durga being shared on Facebook status, people enjoy sharing celebratory images to bring in this grand festival as a community. Happy Navratri 2020!

Navaratri is a festival that is celebrated at the beginning of every new season. In other words, there are four Navratri celebrations every year. However, Sharad Navaratri, which commemorates the beginning of Autumn season, is one of the most extravagantly celebrated festivals for Hindus. Navaratri is celebrated in a different manner across various parts of India, with the South Indians inviting the various gods and goddesses by setting up various idols for Golu, while the North Indians invite Goddess Durga or Shakti Maa into their homes with. Sharad Navaratri, in its true essence, is the celebration of the good overpowering evil and Goddess Shakti defending the demon Mahishasura.

During the 9-day Navaratri celebrations, we worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, namely - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri. As we remember this key learning of this festival and prep for this 9-days of fun-filled celebrations, here are some Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes and messages, Navaratri WhatsApp stickers and Facebook Status images to share with your friends and family.

In addition to the religious aspects of this festival like Navaratri Puja, fasting, etc., people also particularly enjoy the cultural aspects of this festival. We hope that these wishes help you to bring in this auspicious festival with all the festive spirit and happiness.

