One of the festivals that are celebrated across the country is Navratri. Especially, Sharad Navratri, which is held post-monsoon in September or October, holds much significance in the Hindu households. The popular festival celebrates the divine feminine power of Maa Shakti, also known as Goddess Durga or Goddess Parvati. Sharad Navratri 2020 dates in Maharashtra is from October 17 to October 25. Marathi people, also known as Marathis or Maharashtrians, will observe Ghatasthapana on October 17 (Pratipada/Prathama). They also send festive greetings, preferably in their native language to their family and friends.

Navratri celebrations differ from state to state and region to region. So, how do the people of Maharashtra celebrate the nine-day festival of Goddess Durga? There is a special ritual that takes place in every Hindu Marathi household. It is called Ghatasthapana. It is similar to Kalash Sthapana. On the first day of the festival, called Pratipada or Prathama, a copper or brass jar, filled with water is mounted upon a small heap of rice kept on a wooden stool (pat). A branch of mango leaves and coconut wrapped in bright red cloth is also placed on the jar. Devotees worship this to invocate Maa Shakti for the nine days. Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of the nine-day festivity.

There is another popular tradition followed by the people of Maharashtrians. It is wearing clothes according to the nine colours designated to each day of the festival that year. Of course, this year, people are more likely to stay indoors due to the pandemic, but you can expect Mumbaikars, Punekars and people from other cities of Maharashtra follow this tradition at home as well. You can check out Navratri 2020 dates and colours list here. With no Garba or Dandiya Raas held this year, expect everyone to connect with each other online. Here’s a collection of Navratri 2020 messages in Marathi that one can use to wish their family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: नवरात्रीच्या मंगल समयी देवी तुम्हाला सुख, समृद्धि आणि, ऐश्वर्य प्रदान करो…तुमच्या सर्व मनोकामना पूर्ण होवो…हीच देवीला प्रार्थना…नवरात्रीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…

WhatsApp Message Reads: नारी तू नारायणी, नारी तू सबला तुझ्या तेजाने उजळे सृष्टी, नमितो आम्ही तुजला, शुभ नवरात्री!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Navi Kalpana, Navi Jyotsna, Navi Shakti, Navi Aradhana. Navratrichya Pavan Parvavar Purn Hou Tumchya Saglya Manokamana. Shubh Navratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shakti Chi Devta Asleli Ambe Mata Apna Sarvanna Sukh, Samruddhi Ani Shaantiprapti Cha Aashirvaad Devo Hich Sadiccha! Shubh Navratri.

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

If the above messages and greetings are not sufficient enough, you can always download lovely WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store to wish your loved ones. It is very simple. Head towards Play Store and type ‘Navratri Stickers’ and you will find innumerable apps compatible with the Facebook-owned messaging app. Download the festive packs and start wishing your friends, relatives and just about everyone. We wish all our Marathi readers, “Navratri Chya Hardik Shubhechha”. May this Navratri 2020 brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Navratri.

