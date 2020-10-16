An auspicious festival of Navratri 2020 starts tomorrow. Navaratri that literally means nine nights sees the divine worship of Goddess Maa Durga. Starting October 17, the festival will go on till October 25 this year. It is celebrated as Durga Puja in the East and Golu in the South. But if there is one thing that remains constant with every celebration is exchanging Navratri messages, greetings and wishes. Ahead of Sharad Navratri 2020, we present to you Navratri 2020 wishes in Hindi which you can send to your friends and family. WhatsApp messages, Facebook images and quotes are an easier way of sending festive greetings these days. Given below is a wonderful collection for Navratri ki Hardik Shubkamnayein images and greetings, which you can download for free and send to everyone.

During Navratri, women keep a fast for nine days and pray to nine forms Maa Durga on each day. Another highlight of marking this festival is the colour coordination on each day of the festival. The traditions of celebrations may differ from state to state, but sending across heartfelt wishes remains an element. People thus search for messages in Hindi, Marathi or Bengali to send wishes ahead of Durga Puga. Here are some Happy Navaratri 2020 wishes in Hindi, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook Status images to share with your friends and family.

Navratri Wishes and Images

Navratri wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navratri Message Reads: May Maa light up the hope of happy times and your year become full of smiles. Happy Navratri 2020

Navratri wishes images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navratri Message Reads: Experience the mystical beauty and Divine wonders, May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life! Navratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Navratri wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navratri Message Reads: Celebrate the victory of good over evil experience the grace and energies of the Goddess. Navratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

Navratri images wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navratri Message Reads: Blessings, greetings, sweet, joyful, loving energy to you all Happy Navratri.

Navratri images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Navratri Message Reads: A new day is here again; perfect and untainted

Make the best of it, spreading joy and unconditional love throughout Happy Navratri!

Navratri GIFs

How to Download Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download it from the Play Store. HERE is the download link. We hope the above collection of Navaratri wishes and images help you to send your warm greetings wishing happiness and prosperity to everyone. Like each festival in the country, it is celebrated in much pomp and fervour and the festive vibe is exciting as always. We at LatestLY also wish you a very Happy Navratri 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).