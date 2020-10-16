Durga puja is here and one of the most important days of this Maa Durga festival is Maha Ashtami. The Durga Maha Ashtami Puja takes place according to the date and muhurat and on this auspicious day, some people also do kumari pujan and sandhi pujan. Maha Ashtami is celebrated on the second day of Durga Puja and is also called Maha Durgashtami. The ritual of worshipping Goddess Durga on Mahashtami is similar to Mahasaptami. On this day Pran Pratishtha is not done but Goddess Durga is worshipped according to the rituals of Shodashopchar after Mahasnan. Durga Puja 2020 Subho Sasthi Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know About The Holy Day When Devi Bodhon Takes Place During Sharadiya Navratri.

On the other hand, if on this day, if you are looking to wish your loved ones, we have a collection of Durga Ashtami images, Durga Ashtami 2020, Durga Ashtami kab hai, Durga Ashtami October 2020, Durga Ashtami images download, Durga Ashtami images in Hindi, Durga Ashtami images with quotes in Hindi, Durga Ashtami images in Bengali, Subho Ashtami images, Subho Ashtami pic, Subho Ashtami images in Bengali, Subho Ashtami image download, Subho Ashtami wishes in Bengali, Durga Puja Subho Ashtami, Shubho Maha Ashtami.

On the day of Maha Ashtami, ritualistically nine earthen urns(Kalash) are kept as nine forms of Goddess Durga. The devotees meditate and prayers are offered to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja that begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Durga Puja 2020 Maha Saptami Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Know More About Maha Snan & Nabapatrika Puja Observed on the Day.

Durga Puja 2020 Maha Ashtami Date & Shubh Muhurat

Durgashtami Date: October 24, 2020 Saturday

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 06:57 AM on Oct 23, 2020

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 06:58 AM on Oct 24, 2020

Kumari Puja

Kumari Puja is also performed on Mahashtami. On this occasion, 9 little girls are worshipped like the 9 forms of Maa Durga. They are adorned and prayers are offered to them. Some people also celebrate Kumari Puja takes on the ninth day of Navratri in many states of India. Kumari Puja is known as Kanya Puja, Kumarika Puja, or kanjak puja etc. Bilva Nimantran 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Here's More About the Holy Invitation Ritual For Maa Durga Performed During Shashthi Tithi.

Sandhi Puja

Maha Ashtami is considered to be the main day of Durga Puja and therefore Sandhi Puja is performed on Mahashtami. This puja goes on both Ashtami and Navami days. The last 24 minutes of the end of Ashtami is celebrated as Sandhi Puja and also the initial 24 minutes of the beginning of Navami is considered Sandhi Kaal. The time of Sandhi period is considered most auspicious for Durga Puja as it is sadi that during this time Goddess Durga appeared and killed Asura Chand and Mund.

There is a tradition of offering animal sacrifices to Goddess Durga at the time of Sandhi Puja. However, instead of offering animal sacrifices, the devotees of the mother offer fruits and vegetable sacrifices like banana, pumpkin and cucumber as a symbol.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).