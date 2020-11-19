Universal Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 20. The goal of Universal Children’s day is to improve child welfare worldwide. It is also to promote and celebrate children’s rights. Launched in 1954, Universal Children’s day has worked towards child welfare. As Universal Children's Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. You can read out these Happy Children's Day wishes to your child and tell them how important they are to you. It also includes Universal Children’s Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Images, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

Every year, Universal Children's Day is observed with various events and workshops. Fun activities are held for children, other than which different events on the importance of child rights are held. Discussions on issues faced by children are also held. However, this year, celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but you can wish your loved little ones with these beautiful Children's Day Wallpapers and messages. Many people together play a crucial role in the upbringing of a child. From mothers, fathers, nurses, doctors, government leaders, religious and community leaders, media professionals and a lot more. It is important to be a good influence on young minds that can make better human beings. International Children’s Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings, Childhood Quotes and SMS to Send on International Day for Protection of Children.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Will Make Us Happier Than Watching You Grow Up to Be Even a Better Human Being Than We Are. All the Good Wishes to You on This Day!

Facebook Greetings Read: Teach the Children How to Think Rather Than What to Think. The Way You Are Going to Implant the Seeds It’s Going to Bloom in That Way. So, Be Kind Towards the Kids. Happy Universal Children’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Children Are Called the Flowers From Heaven and Dearest to God. So, Let’s Take an Oath to Make This Earth a Happy and Better Place On for the Kids. Happy Universal Children’s Day.

Facebook Greetings Read: Every Little Smile on Your Face Brings the Boundless Joy of Parenthood to Our Heart. All the Charm and Joy of This Day Is for You. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Our Sacrifices and Hard Works Are for Making This World a Beautiful Place for You. You Are Everything to Us. Happy Universal Children’s Day My Dear!

How to Download Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is used widely, you can wish the occasion by sending Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you all Happy Children's Day.

