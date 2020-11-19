Universal Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 20 every year. The goal of Universal Children’s day is to improve child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate children’s rights. Initially launched in 1954, Universal Children’s day has seen various milestone events in child welfare. November 20 is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. On the same date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Marking the anniversary of the dates when the UN General assembly adopted both the declaration and convention of children’s rights. The convention lists a number of children’s rights like the rights to be protected from violence and discrimination and the rights to life, health and education. Ahead of Universal Children's Day 2020, we bring to you date, significance, history and events related to the day. Children's Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and SMS.

Universal Children's Day is celebrated with a wide range of events worldwide in places as diverse as schools, charities, businesses and governments. It is described as A fun day with a serious message by the UN. On the observance, children get the opportunity to take over high profile roles in the media, politics and sports to raise awareness of challenges faced by children. People take to social media sharing pictures children engaged in various activities using the hashtag #UniversalChildrensDay.

World Children's Day advocates and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. The UN says, "Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations." However, this year due to COVID-19, celebratory events have been curtailed. You can spend quality time with your children this year and tell them about creating a better world. We wish all children a Happy Universal Children's Day.

