Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is celebrated in the month of Sawan with much fanfare by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej is one of the most famous Teej celebrations in India. The other two are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Shravan and Bhadrapada months in the Hindu calendar coincide with Varsha Ritu or monsoon period and the timing of these three Teej celebrations makes them more special to married women. Hariyali Teej 2025 is on July 27. Applying mehndi is a traditional and sacred ritual of this festival, believed to bring good fortune, love, and prosperity. Women adorn their hands and feet with beautiful mehendi patterns as part of the celebration. We bring you the latest mehendi designs for the newly-married women, celebrating Hariyali Teej for the first time. Below, in this article, we bring you Hariyali Teej 2025 mehndi designs, easy Teej mehendi ideas, mandala henna patterns and simply Teej mehendi image videos that will help you to take inspiration for the perfect mehndi carvings on both your hands.

Traditional Rajasthani Mehndi Design For Hariyali Teej

The traditional Rajasthani mehndi designs are detailed and include motifs like peacocks, dulhan-dulha figures, flowers, and temple architecture. It’s perfect for the newly-married women who want a rich, cultural touch.

Watch Video of Hariyali Teej Traditional Rajasthani Mehndi Design:

Floral and Leafy Patterns For Shravan Teej

Since ‘Hariyali’ means greenery, there’s nothing better than floral and leafy motifs to match the Teej vibes. These soft, flowing designs are both elegant and festive for Shravan Teej.

Watch Video of Hariyali Teej Floral and Leafy Henna Patterns:

Minimalist Mehendi Design For Modern Looks

If simple yet classy is your vibe, then this Hariyali Teej mehndi design and delicate strokes are your look. The minimalist mehndi design for Hariyali Teej is trending among young women and working professionals.

Watch Video of Shravan Teej Minimalist Mehendi Design:

Arabic Style Mehndi For Hariyali Teej

The Arabic henna patterns use bold lines, paisley patterns, and lots of shading. They easily earn the spotlight. This Arabic-style mehndi design is quick to apply and gives a trendy look for those on the go.

Watch Video of Shravan Teej Arabic Style Mehndi Pattern:

Bridal-Style Full Hand Mehndi Designs

For the newly married, this Hariyali Teej bridal-style mehndi design for the full hand is perfect. Intricate full-hand bridal mehendi with spiritual symbols is a beautiful option to celebrate the festival.

Watch Video of Hariyali Teej Bridal-Style Full Hand Mehndi Design:

Hariyali Teej is all about celebrating nature and greenery. Match your Shravan Teej mehndi design with green outfits like a saree, lehenga, or suit. Pair your traditional ensemble with bangles, gajra, and jhumkas to complete your ethnic look. The festival is a celebration of love, nature, and feminine grace. Honour Shravan Teej 2025 with joy, devotion, and beautiful henna-adorned hands!

