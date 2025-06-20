Hariyali Teej is celebrated by Hindu women with great fanfare, especially in the northern states of India. Hariyali Teej is a significant festival celebrated mainly in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with love and happiness. Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on July 27, in the holy month of Shravan or Sawan Maas. During this month, all the devotees observe a fast and are devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Apart from this, while performing all the rituals of Hariyali Teej, women keep fast, dress in new clothes, wear jewellery, apply mehendi on their hands, and listen to Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha. In Hindu culture, listening to Vrat Katha on this day will not only bring blessings of a long and happy married life. It may also teach you the actual values of faith, patience, and devotion. In this article, you will learn about the importance of Hariyali Teej vrat Katha and the Sacred Legend of Shravan Teej. When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Shravan Hariyali Teej Date

Hariyali Teej 2025, also known as the Sharavan Teej, will be celebrated on June 27. This auspicious festival is filled with devotion, love, and happiness. Hariyali Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy Floral Patterns, Mandala Henna Ideas and More To Adorn Your Hands on Sawan Maas Festival.

Hariyali Teej Sacred Legend

Many might not know about this, but Shiv Ji told Mata Parvati the vrat katha of Hariyali Teej. Legends say that when Goddess Parvati was doing deep dhyan and trying to reach Lord Shiva. It made her father, Parvatraj, unhappy because she had already given up on all worldly desires. Apart from all of this, Mata Parvati continued with her promise, and it is also said that she took 107 births before Lord Shiva when she finally arrived in front of her. Then Shiv Ji accepted Mata Parvati as his wife. Right at the time of her 108th birth, she made a Shivlinga with the help of sand. There, she prayed in front of it with all her power and energy, which started their blissful union.

That is why it is said that the Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha was narrated by Lord Shiva to Mata Parvati. All of this he was doing to remind her about the previous births and all of the struggles that Mata Parvati made to get wed to Lord Shiva.

Watch Video of Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha:

Do you know that listening to the Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha on this day will surely fill your heart with positivity and strengthen the spiritual connection between you and your partner?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).