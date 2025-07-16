Hariyali Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare across India. This traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily by women in North India, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Haryana. It marks the onset of the monsoon season and falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan or Shravan, which falls in the month of July or August. This year, Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. Hariyali Teej 2025 Vrat Katha: Here's the Sacred Legend of Shravan Teej.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. According to drikpanchang, the Hariyali Teej Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:41 PM on July 26, 2025 and ends at 10:41 PM on July 27, 2025. The festival of Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy Floral Patterns, Mandala Henna Ideas and More To Adorn Your Hands on Sawan Maas Festival.

Hariyali Teej 2025 Date

Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27.

Hariyali Teej Timings

Hariyali Teej Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:41 PM on July 26, 2025 and ends at 10:41 PM on July 27, 2025.

Hariyali Teej Rituals

On this occasion, married women who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati after performing the sixteen adornments (Solah Shringar) are believed to be blessed with a long and prosperous married life.

During Hariyali Teej married women visit their parents' home, wear new clothes preferably green Sari and bangles, prepare swings and use it in pair while singing Teej songs.

Sindhara is a bucket of gift which is sent to the daughter and her in-laws by the parents of married girl. Sindhara contains homemade sweets, Ghewar, Henna, bangles etc.

Due to custom of gifting Sindhara to the daughter and her in-laws during this Teej, Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej.

This fast is considered to bring good fortune and strengthen the bond between husband and wife. Unmarried girls seeking a suitable life partner and married women praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

It is said that Goddess Parvati took birth 107 times in her quest to marry Lord Shiva, but was unsuccessful each time. However, in her 108th birth, she finally succeeded in winning his love and was united with him on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Shravan month.

Hariyali Teej Significance

Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and hence holds great significance among the Hindu community in India. In India, the three famous Teejs which are celebrated by women during Sawan and Bhadrapada months are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Hariyali Teej falls during Sawan month which is the holy month to observe various fasts devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

As per legends, it is said that on this day Goddess Parvati met Lord Shiva after hundreds of years of meditation. Hence, it is said that married women who observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are blessed with a blissful and happy married life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).