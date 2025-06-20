  • Entertainment
    Hariyali Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy Floral Patterns, Mandala Henna Ideas and More To Adorn Your Hands on Sawan Maas Festival (Watch Videos)

    Hariyali Teej 2025 is a nationwide celebration in India, marking the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It symbolizes devotion, love, faith, and marriage. The festival, which means "greenery," brings new life and freshness to the earth. Women wear new clothes, wear jewelry, sing traditional songs, perform rituals, and apply mehndi for their husbands' well-being and long lives.

    Priyanka Munshi| Jun 20, 2025 09:02 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Hariyali Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy Floral Patterns, Mandala Henna Ideas and More To Adorn Your Hands on Sawan Maas Festival (Watch Videos)
    Hariyali Teej (Photo Credit: File Image)

    On July 27, Hariyali Teej 2025 will be celebrated nationwide with people coming together to mark this special and auspicious day. Hariyali Teej is one of the most auspicious and happening festivals celebrated with great joy and devotion. All the women, especially, celebrate this festival in various parts of India during the holy month of Sawan or Shravan. Do you know why people celebrate the festival of Hariyali Teej? Well, this day marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It symbolises the pure devotion, love, faith, and the bond of marriage between two people. The meaning of the word "Hariyali" means greenery. It further celebrates the arrival of the monsoon season that brings new life and freshness to the earth. All the women put on new clothes, wear jewellery, sing traditional songs, perform rituals, and apply mehndi on their hands for their husbands' well-being and long lives. So here in this article, we have curated various beautiful Hariyali Teej 2025 mehndi designs, easy floral patterns, mandala henna ideas and more from which you can take inspiration for your traditional look. When Is Narali Purnima 2025? Know Full Moon Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Auspicious Coconut Festival in Maharashtra.

    On this auspicious day of Hariyali Teej, all the young girls and married women come together to celebrate the day. On the Hariyali Teej festival, they take swings on decorated swings and enjoy the festival by eating sweets and applying mehendi. Well, it all depends on what type of mehendi design you want to use on your hands, like easy floral patterns, graceful mandalas and more. When Is Hariyali Teej 2025? Know Shravan Teej Date, Auspicious Rituals, History and Spiritual Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

    Watch Video for Hariyali Teej Special Mandala Henna Design:

    Watch Video of Sawan Special Mehndi Design:

    Watch Video of Special Floral Pattern Mehndi Design for Brides:

    Watch Video of Theme-Based Teej Special Mehndi Designs:

    Watch Video of Beautiful Trending Arabic Mehandi Design:

    Watch Video of Hariyali Teej Special Mehndi Design for Full Hand:

    Watch Video of Hariyali Teej Dulhan Mehandi Design:

    Everyone knows that mehnhes-share-happy-yoga-day-greetings-whatsapp-messages-quotes-gif-images-and-hd-wallpapers-to-celebrate-the-power-of-yoga-6938586.html" title="International Day of Yoga 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Yoga Day Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, GIF Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Power of Yoga">International Day of Yoga 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Yoga Day Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, GIF Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Power of Yoga

  • Summer Solstice 2025 Superstitions and Facts: Unveiling Rituals, Myths and Traditions Associated With the Longest Day of the Year To Celebrate the First Day of Summer
    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

