The festival of colours is upon us, and there is a lot to be done before we safely celebrate Holi this year. While the rest of the nation will mark the Holi celebration from March 28, religious towns in Uttar Pradesh, Mathura and Vrindavan have already started observing the festival. The entire festival is called ‘Braj Ki Holi,’ or ‘Brij Ki Holi,’ which officially started today, March 22, with Laddu Holi in Barsana. It is a week-long celebration in Uttar Pradesh towns, surrounding legends and local folklore. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations are expected to be low-key. However, you can enjoy the live streaming of these magnificent events from the religious towns. Where and how to watch Barsana, Lathmar, Laddu Holi and more? In this article, we bring you Braj Ki Holi 2021 live streaming links, where you can catch the live darshan for free online.

Holi is a joyous festival, and people from across different communities come together to celebrate the occasion with great cheer and enthusiasm. Unlike the celebration of Holi from other parts of the country, the land of Radha-Krishna celebrates Holi in huge pomp. The observations take place in temples of Uttar Pradesh; locals follow the traditions, different folklores and enjoy the week-long celebration in Braj. People from across the nation or even other parts of the world would travel to witness Braj Ki Holi, Vrindavan Holi or Mathura Holi. But because of the pandemic, travelling to these places or gathering in large numbers is not quite suggestive.

But you can always watch the events online. Lathmar Holi of Barsana and Nandgaon, Phoolwalon Ki Holi at Vrindavan’s Bankey Bihari temple, Gokul Holi, Widow’s Holi in Vrindavan, Laddu Mar Holi, Dhulandi in Brij and other festivals will be live-streamed online. You can watch these events from the comfort of your home and celebrate Holi.

How and Where to Watch Live Streaming of Holi Celebrations From Vrindavan and Mathura?

You can watch the live streaming of traditional Holi 2021 celebrations from these towns online. For Lathmar and Laddoo Holi, you can catch the live streaming on the official website of brijlive.in. Temples at Vrindavan, including Iskon, start their celebration of Holi with daily pravachan and prayers. The celebration in Vrindavan is a little different, and it includes the Foolonwali Holi, the celebration among widows and more. To watch all the happenings of Holi 2021 celebrations at Vrindavan, starting from morning prayers, you can visit the official website, Vrindavan TV.

Holi in the religions tows of Uttar Pradesh starts from March 22 and will end on March 30. Celebrate the season of spring and colours, with joy, by watching these grand events from the comfort of your home and seek Radhe-Krishna’s blessings. Happy Holi, everyone!

