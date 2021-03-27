Holi is the annual spring festival that is celebrated by Hindus across India with great fervour and enthusiasm. Holi celebrations are traditionally split into two parts, the Holika Dahan which is held on the night before the colour festival which is known as Rangoli. Holika Dahan 2021 will be observed on March 28 and Rang Holi 2021 is on March 29. There are various rituals and legends associated with Holika Dahan. On the night of Holika Dahan, people often light a bonfire and perform the Holika Dahan Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Holika Dahan 2021, here is the story of Dahan, Holika Dahan legends and everything you need to know about this observance. Happy Holika Dahan 2021 Wishes & Holi Greetings in Advance: Send Telegram Pics, 'Holi Hai' HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and GIFs Celebrating the Festival of Colours.

When is Holika Dahan Celebrated?

As mentioned before, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 28 this year. It is observed on the night before Holi, which is commemorated on the last full moon of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month marking the spring.

Legend of Holika Dahan

According to folklore, the story of Holika Dahan revolves around a powerful king, Hiranyakashipu and his son Prahalad. Like many demons and Asuras, Hiranyakashipu had a desire to be immortal and strived for this. Impressed by his Tasya, Lord Brahma granted him a boon that gave him five special powers - he could be killed by neither a human being nor an animal, neither indoors nor outdoors, neither at day nor at night, neither by Astra (projectile weapons) nor by any shastra (handheld weapons), and neither on land nor in water or air. This wish made Hiranyakashipu feel invincible and he announced in his kingdom that people should only workshop him as a god. He punished and killed anyone who did not do so, or prayed to Lord Vishnu.

However, his son was born as one of the most vigilant Vishnu-bhakt and challenged his father’s ideologies. Angered by this, Hiranyakashipu tried to kill his son, Prahalad. In one such attempt, he turned to his sister, Holika, who had a special cloak that protected her from fire. Hiranyakashipu ordered for Holika to sit with Prahlad inside a bonfire, thinking that the cloak would protect her, while Prahalad was consumed by the fire. Prahlad continued to diligently pray to Lord Vishnu. Due to this, the garment that was covering Holika flew away from her and covered Prahlad, saving him from the wrath of the fire. Holika was sacrificed in this bonfire, which led to the beginning of Holika Dahan.

Even today, Holika Dahan is carried out across North India to remember this story and mark the triumph of good. Holika Dahan stands as a reminder of the power of pure devotion, which saved Prahlad as well as sacrifice and love. We hope that this Holika Dahan, we continue to spread this story and pray for a bountiful spring. Happy Holika Dahan 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).