Indians look forward to the festival of colours and spring, Holi the most. This year Holi, also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi, will be celebrated on March 18. The festival is celebrated on the Purnima Tithi or Full Moon Day and is preceded by the Holika Dahan ritual. The celebration is much about vibrant neon powder colours, pomp, feasts, music, get-together, and dance. Moreover, when it comes to dance and songs, Bollywood filmmakers and lyricists have churned out tunes about the festival of colours down the decades. From Big B's "Rang Barse" to Deepika Padukone's "Balam Pichkari" and Dilip Kumar-Meena Kumari's "Tann Ranglo", we have curated a Holi special playlist to get on the festive fervour, at homes. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

Rang Barse

Holi without this song is incomplete. Amitabh Bachchan’s father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote the lyrics for the song.

Balam Pichkari

From the movie, Yeh Jawani hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, the track is perfect for a sparkling Holi celebration. The energetic song will definitely make you dance.

Do Me A Favour, Let’s Play Holi

From the movie Waqt, this song will make you fall in love with the festival of colours. The fast-beat song features Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Tan Rang Lo Ji Aaj Man Rang Lo Kohinoor

Both the lead stars Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari were featured in the song. The gist of the song is, “Let us color our body and soul with the Holi colors. Let’s play with the colours of love".

Hori Khele Raghuveera

The enduring and Holi special song featuring the might Amitabh Bhachan is a folk song from Uttar Pradesh.

Gear up the Holi preparations and bookmark this article as you are going to need it for sure. Add these peppy numbers to your Holi 2022 playlist and dance like there’s no tomorrow.

