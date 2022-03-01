Holi is the grand annual spring festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people across India. A festival of colours and togetherness, Holi 2022 celebrations will begin with Holika Dahan on March 17 and the fun festival of Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhuleti on March 18. The celebration of Holi 2022 is said to mark the official beginning of the Spring Season. There are various integral parts of the celebration of Holi every year. And as we prepare to delve into the fun and festive season of celebration, here is everything you need to know about Holi 2022, Holika Dahan 2022, Puja Vidhi & Timing, Holi Celebrations, Rituals around Holi and more. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Holi 2022?

Holi is traditionally a two-day celebration that begins with the offering of Holika Dahan, which is also known as Choti Holi. Holika Dahan 2022 will be observed on March 17. Holika Dahan Muhurta - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM. The second day of the Holi celebration is referred to as Rangwali Holi, where people get together as a community and apply colours on each other to mark this day. Holi is considered to be the second biggest celebration in Hindu culture after Diwali. Phulera Dooj 2022 Date & Puja Time: Know Significance of Lord Krishna Festival Falling Between Vasant Panchami and Holi.

How is Holi Celebrated?

The celebration of Holi is especially grand in places related to Lord Krishna - like the Braj regions of Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandgaon and Barsana. In fact, the Holi festival in Banaras is known as Lathmar Holi and is a world-famous commemoration. On the day of Holi or Dhuleti, people often wake up early in the morning, dress up in white or light-coloured clothing and head out to celebrate this festival of colours with family and friends. People also indulge in various delicious Holi special delicacies like Jalebi, Gujiya, Samosas, etc. Drinking Thandai, a traditional milk-based drink, is also integral to Holi celebrations.

The celebration of Holi has been dulled down in the past two years as people prioritized being safe against the ongoing pandemic. With the curbs slowly lifted, many are hoping to get back to traditional Holi celebrations while being safe and secure this year. We hope that this Holi fills your life with all the happiness and colours. Happy Holi 2022!

