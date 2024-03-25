Ayodhya, March 25: Holi was a celebration at the grandest level ever in Ayodhya on Monday. This being the first Holi after the opening of the Ram temple earlier this year, devotees lined up for ’darshan’ since early in the morning and offered ‘gulal’ to the deity.

Devotees played Holi with flower petals and Gulal in the temple complex while ‘Chappan Bhog’ -- an array of 56 dishes -- was offered to Lord Ram who was dressed in pink brocade. The priests sang Holi songs along with the devotees and danced in front of the idol in devotion to Ram Lalla. Holi 2024: Devotees Throng Ayodhya's Ram Mandir To Celebrate First Festival of Colours After Pran Pratishtha (See Pics).

Pilgrims Visit Ram Mandir To Celebrate First Holi After ‘Pran Pratishtha’:

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में रंगोत्सव Rangotsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir pic.twitter.com/nJgjb2QT7Z — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 25, 2024

Devotees Throng Ram Temple:

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Devotees arrive at the Ram Temple in large numbers for the darshan of Ram Lalla, on the occasion of #Holi pic.twitter.com/Pf7doFQb0p — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Ram Lalla is celebrating his first Holi after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, and gulaal was applied on the forehead."

