Nagpur, August 6: As part of India's 74th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) band presented a musical performance at an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday. India will celebrate its Independence Day on August 15. The bands of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force are, for the first time, celebrating Independence Day by displaying their performances across the country. Independence Day 2020: Indian Military Bands Begin Swatantrata Diwas Celebrations, Check Full Schedule With Dates And Places of Performances.

"During the ongoing celebration of the 74th #IndependenceDay, the Air Force band is mesmerizing the audiences nationwide with their musical performance. Glimpses of the show from Nagpur," IAF tweeted, sharing a video of the band's performance. A series of musical performances by the military bands are scheduled to take place across the country till August 15 when India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day. Independence Day 2020: No Big Congregations This I-Day, Celebrations Under Preventive Measures Including Red Fort Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

IAF Band Gives Musical Performance in Nagpur as Part of Independence Day Celebrations:

Tri services band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, at Rajpath and at India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12 respectively. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on August 8; in Chennai, Nasirabad, Andaman and Nicobar Command Flag Point and Dandi on August 9 and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran.

