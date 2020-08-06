New Delhi, August 6: The celebrations for the 74th Independence Day will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. For the first time, military bands will perform across the nation, during the fortnight beginning August 1, 2020. Independence Day 2020: No Big Congregations This I-Day, Celebrations Under Preventive Measures Including Red Fort Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "the performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives." Independence Day 2020 Celebrations: MHA Issues Guidelines, No School Children, Police in PPE, List of Invitees Curtailed For August 15 Celebrations, Check SOPs.

Check Full Schedule With Dates And Places of Military Band Performances:

The performances have already been shown at cities like Porbandar, Bengaluru, Raipur, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata. The police and Military Bands will perform on August 6 at Nagpur, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam.

On Friday, August 7, Military bands will perform in Srinagar and Kolkata. In Delhi, three performances will take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Red Fort, Rajpath and India Gate, respectively.

Military and Police bands will perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on Saturday, August 8. On August 9, Military will showcase their pieces in Chennai, Nasirabad, Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) Flag Point and Dandi. The military bands will perform in Bhopal, Jhansi and Imphal on August 12. On August 13, the performances will be held in Lucknow, Champaran, Faizabad, Madurai and Shilong.

